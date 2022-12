Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Do you want to play an important part in our NetZero ambitions and work with an outstanding team of sustainable mobility enthusiasts?



Marketing Business Partner Advisor – Central Cluster



A commercial customer focused role with deep knowledge of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role will support the Marketing Business Partner Central Cluster (Poland, Austria, Luxemburg, the Netherlands) in the development and execution of the marketing strategy for the Central cluster business on a 5 year horizon, with a focus on in-year delivery of the plan.

In this role You will:

Work closely with the teams in market this role will facilitate the execution of the in-year marketing plan prioritising activity to deliver the most impact for the end customer.

Act as a bridge between the marketing teams and the business and where required with partners and 3rd parties. The role holder will also collaborate with other marketing functions to execute activity on the customer marketing plan and when required operating within am agile flow to work process to own the execution of elements of the plan

Support the business partner in key business performance management engagements including gathering and curating relevant information. The activities include managing the feedback loop i.e. distributing and monitoring the allocations or delivery of relevant actions.

Drives standardisation, enables simplification and supports the prioritization of activities and enable seamless ways of working.

Supports the business partner and product managers with NPD ideation and development, coordinating the innovation pipeline and stage gate process as required

The role holder will also work closely with CVP&E insights team to manage the best way to collate and share relevant customer insights, brand guidelines and KPI’s frameworks.

Support and coordinate the development of the 5 year marketing strategy inclusive of multi-year roadmap across all relevant products and channels.

Coordinate and collate the customer/business and marketing requirements to support the business partner with prioritisation discussion in CVP&E serving as the voice of the customers for central developments to allow for strategy delivery. This includes the prioritisation of the cluster development pipeline for Brand, value proposition and service strategies.

Supporting the business partner to act as gatekeeper of local marketing programs ensuring that centrally developed programs are fit for execution and sufficiently resourced. Leading on the implementation of offers in some cases

Coordinate the integration of marketing programs at site level (fuel, shop, food, car wash, Loyalty Programs) and delivers adequate and timely fulfilment, across both Co and Do channels

Own the upkeep (need a better word for this) of the in-year customer marketing plan, across all channels and available in planning and sharable formats

Owns delivery of marketing reporting across all metrics for key business meetings e.g. weekly/monthly performance meeting working closely with marketing analysts for inputs

Coordinates the market insights requirements and market key trend reporting into business and marketing teams.

Supports the business partner with convenience partnerships requirements

Support business partner with any performance improvement plans

As part of an agile team where required will execute activity specific for the market where required e.g. lead coordination of key forecourt promotions

What You will need to be successful:



Relevant University degree or marketing qualification/s.

Demonstrated experience in the delivery of marketing plans in a fast paced, multi priority retail environment.

Demonstrated expertise in launching products, managing/curating brands and driving ATL, BTL incl. personalised marketing programs.

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management

Fluency (verbal & writing) in English and at least one of the central cluster market local language, preferable German

Ability to influence across levels and functions

Proven track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers.

Deep understand of M&C central cluster markets’ operations and partnerships.

Skilful at applying Customer and Consumer Insights and turning these into actionable insights and opportunities

Expert at Development of Marketing Strategy & translating these into actionable roadmaps/marketing plans.

Experience at Performance Monitoring and implementing performance improvements.

Proven track record in developing and executing Integrated Marketing Communications Plans

Ability and enthusiasm to get involved in the execution and delivery of the marketing plan for the cluster

Internal (eg Castrol, Aviation, other regions) and External outlook to identify opportunities, market and customer trends, etc. and application locally to surprise our customers

Commercial acumen

Find ways to make things happen - creative, agile, opportunities not barriers

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?