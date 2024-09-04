Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We move our customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner.

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers.

Marketing Data Analyst

We are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business.A Loyalty expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and analytics, including campaign strategy, budget management, customer analytics and performance management within a retail environment.

Key Accountabilities

Leads and drives the data and customer insights generation within the loyalty team

Is the expert in accessing accurate data from various reporting tools (e.g PowerBi, Tableau, Comarch) to support the team with data-driven decision making

Leads projects with the goals to enable or facilitate new requirements for data interpretation and insight generation

Monitors and reports key performance indicators for ongoing campaigns

Creates deep-dive analysis on loyalty program performance (e.g creates quarterly performance reviews) on a regular basis

Manages, coordinates and prioritizes all requests for the Analytics Team and ensures timely delivery of data requests

Participates in campaign execution e.g. by coordinating the timely delivery of segmentation and targeting files

Participates in all loyalty initiatives and project executions and also, independently owns projects (e.g campaign set-up across all channels and connects with data providers)

Provides daily/BAU/demand support to the Loyalty Lead

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Marketing degree or equivalent level qualification

3+ years in a CRM/Loyalty Marketing role or data insights role or business consultant role

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs

Generated and interpreted customer and consumer insights

Experienced at Performance Monitoring

Excellent analytic/quantitative mind-set

Must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp and fluency in Dutch.

Desirable criteria

Deep understanding of M&C Europe markets Austria and Netherlands

Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Fluency in German would be a benefit.

Environment & benefits

Excellent salary between 55k and 87K on an annual basis based on your experience and profile

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

25 holidays + 11 ADV days

An attractive remuneration package:

13 th & 14th month

Bonus system

Various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

Flexible working from home per week and office

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Very good company pension

Learning and development opportunities

