Marketing Digital Product Specialist (EMEA)

Job summary

Our Marketing Digital Product Specialist will be responsible to provide our customers and consumers with best-in-class digital experiences which drive increased loyalty and engagement and deliver improved commercial results for the business



The role will ensure that we fully understand our customers’ omni-channel experience, behaviour, and expectations, to be able to identify scope and design future improvements and requirements. Utilising the data and information available across all channels to ensure all improvements identified are customer-focussed and fit-for-purpose.



He will work closely with global and local service and maintenance offer, brand and communication marketers and digital to recommend innovation and optimizations to digital journeys to customers in order to deliver our service and maintenance strategy.



Our Marketing Digital Product Specialist will also be responsible to track progress and adapt plans annually to improve the return on investment from Service & Maintenance marketing digital ecosystem and check consistency, quality and compliance of our digital experience with our brand, tone of voice and operational processes.

Key Accountabilities:

Evaluating data, trends and key customer and consumer behaviour across all channels to provide clear insight and recommendations for further digital development opportunities

Accountable for delivering the digital transformation agenda e.g re-designing our owned digital assets like websites to meet customer needs, O2O model in e-commerce and increase traffic or selling services through CBW network, etc.

Scope, design, and proposed recommendations of projects which evolve the customer experience along with the potential impacts on operational services and other contact channels.

Deliver customer experience initiatives to markets in line with agreed prioritisation and annual marketing plans

Manage digital agencies, providers, web developers and other suppliers in connection with the online initiatives and programmes.

Establish, develop, and report on l key metrics and evaluate digital programme effectiveness.

Keep the business abreast of trends and positioned to take advantage of relevant new developments and be a key partner in educating and transferring knowledge of digital across the marketing and commercial teams.

Be the ‘go to’ digital expert for the Europe marketing team for new technology / tools and systems exploration / implementation.

Contributes to the PU digital strategy to deliver our channels aspirations and support the pivoting from product to service & maintenance.

Undertake benchmarking and service and maintenance competitors’ comparison to support evaluation of our digital service performance

Develops the Europe Service and Maintenance digital plan across all product and channel brands to finalize activation plans leveraging global programmes wherever possible

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of all projects and initiatives.

Oversees regular reviews of effectiveness of programmes and directs changes to annual plans and programmes to optimize efficiency and effectiveness.

Manage Service and Maintenance initiatives performance and marketing spends (ASP).

Participation in Digital product Management forum

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

University degree in Marketing or related discipline or relevant professional experience

Education

Experience

Significant operational work experience in the relevant field and industry.

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Experience of working within continuous improvement frameworks

Skills & Competencies

Market Understanding: Mastery

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights: Mastery

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans: Mastery

Brand management: Skilful

Customer Journey Mapping : Skilful



At bp, we provide an outstanding environment and excellent benefits such as an open and broad culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now.