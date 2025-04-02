Marketing Director - Castrol Europe

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Member of European leadership team, managing a large team covering 27 countries, with accountability for delivering $1bn+ sales growth across car, motorcycle, commercial vehicle and Industrial segments.

Leads the effective implementation of all marketing programmes, for the business to underpin market strategy and "Performance Unit" (PU) Business Plan delivery.

Partner with global and functional teams on innovative ideas, led insight generation, idea development and offer creation to implementation.

Lead the Europe PU marketing teams to develop the annual marketing plans & marketing roadmap in line with the respective signed off PU business plan and Growth Strategy for Automotive & Industrial businesses.

Ensure that marketing programmes are aligned with short term and long term business targets with due alignment of all relevant stakeholders.

Drive the activation of marketing programs as per signed off plans in the accountable geographies

Ensure effective deployment of ASP across activity sets and programmes in markets. Conduct rigorous evaluation of the business results/ROI to ensure cost efficiency.

Lead the Marketing Review process, and provide inputs/outputs to the PU business plan, opportunities/vulnerability

Direct responsibility for product value price setting using IPP toolkit, complete for every new product variant as defined in ODI process, review annually for top products in the market (Annual Price Review); gather market price intelligence data in line with BP legal guidelines

Communication and promotion to both consumer and customers including thought leadership programmes to B2B customers

Champion and drive the generation of key insights through market research and competitive intelligence in order to feed into strategic planning, pricing and insight decision-making

Channel strategy, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value propositions

Product portfolio management to deliver near and long term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand strategies People • Lead the people agenda in PU marketing function to build a world class Marketing function with solid capability and strong talent pipeline.

Provide leadership, direction, coaching and development to the PU Marketing team members.

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Or significant professional experience

18+ years experience in B2C or B2B Marketing in international FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

18 + years experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B and B2B2C environments within a competitive market-oriented business culture

Experience ranging Strategy development & deployment and experience of leading major innovations

Adept at working with high degree of uncertainty and ambiguity

Ability to overcome obstacles with multiple stakeholders

Experience of having worked in Global or regional roles or complex PUs in a matrix structure

Developing a Marketing Strategy - Expert

Performance monitoring - Mastery

Market Understanding/Industry & Sector Understanding: Expert

Brand management- Expert

Marketing Pricing management - Mastery

Managing the OD&I process & Stage gate process - Mastery

Project & Relationship Management - Expert



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



