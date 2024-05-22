This role is not eligible for relocation

Are you ready to take your career in marketing analysis to new heights? BP is seeking an individual who demonstrates strong work behaviors and drive to join our team as a Marketing Effectiveness Analyst. In this role, you will have the opportunity to work with a world-class marketing team, analyze the effectiveness of our campaigns, and make data-driven recommendations that will shape our marketing strategies.

Responsibilities:

Conduct comprehensive analysis of marketing campaigns to determine their effectiveness and identify areas for improvement

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to gather data and insights for analysis

Design and implement research studies to evaluate the impact of various marketing initiatives

Develop and maintain a suite of marketing performance metrics and dashboards

Present analysis findings and recommendations to important individuals, including senior management.

Stay informed about the latest developments and effective strategies in marketing analysis.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, Statistics, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Proven experience in marketing analysis, preferably in a fast-paced corporate environment

Exceptional analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw actionable insights

Proficiency in data visualization tools and statistical analysis software

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively explain complex analysis findings to both technical and non-technical individuals.

Motivated and goal-oriented, with a keen eye for detail and the ability to excel in a fast-paced work environment.

At BP, we foster a culture of inclusion and collaboration, where everyone's contributions are valued and respected. We believe in providing equal opportunities to all individuals, regardless of their background or experiences. As an equal opportunity employer, BP encourages applications from all qualified individuals.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities throughout the recruitment process. If you require any accommodations, please let us know and we will work with you to meet your needs.

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to join a globally recognized company and play a vital role in shaping our marketing strategies. If you are a marketing analysis expert with a passion for driving business success, we want to hear from you. Apply now and let's build a flawless marketing future together!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

