Marketing Effectiveness Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Join our team for a rewarding opportunity to provide essential analytical and data support to our esteemed Global Marketing Effectiveness Team. Your role will involve identifying, prioritizing, and reporting on effectiveness opportunities that drive our global initiatives forward.

Additionally, you'll play a crucial role in nurturing the development and management of ASP investments and performance, with a particular focus on our ROMI Tool.

This is your chance to make a meaningful impact in a collaborative environment where your skills will be valued and your contributions recognised.

Find out more about the role below!

Key Accountabilities:

Contribute to the development of the ROMI toolkit, marketing effectiveness measurement framework by providing analytical and data support

Where appropriate support the implementation of the framework alongside the Implementation Specialist with key markets in particular the ROMI Tool

Working with the Marketing Effectiveness Data Manager monitor the data integrity and process align

ment globally for inputs into marketing effectiveness models

Maintain regular contact with markets to understand data changes and challenges to ensure the integrity of the ROMI toolkit and to proactively identify future opportunities and developments

Identify new analytical/evaluation approaches to further enhance the continual development of the ROMI toolkit

Provide insights and regular in depth reviews of the effectiveness of key activities to facilitate findings and sharing of best practice

Through regular reporting, tracking and review identify and prioritise opportunities for focus and outcomes of intervention

Undertake ad hoc analysis to support Marketing Effectiveness and ASP evaluation and performance as required

Education:

University degree desirable or equivalent experience in an analytical based role

Essential Skills and Experience:

Knowledge of marketing principles and processes either at a market or global function level

A solid background in a commercial analytical function

Experience of key business systems – BIGS, SAP BPC advantageous

Required Marketing competencies:

Translating Marketing Strategy into Marketing Plans

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Project Management

Additional Skills:

Good communication and stakeholder management skills

Appreciation of performance management

Superior excel and analytical and skills

Data visualisation skills an advantage e.g. Power BI

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply today!!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

