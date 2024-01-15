Marketing Effectiveness Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Champions the role of marketing effectiveness and lead the development and application of processes, techniques, and learnings to improve and understand the ROMI within the M&C EU.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Working with the Global Effectiveness Team contribute to the continuous development of the ROMI (Return-on-marketing-investment) toolkit (including the ROMl Tool) and marketing effectiveness measurement framework by providing relevant EU insights and challenge

Working alongside the Global Effectiveness Team, drive the implementation of the Effectiveness Framework, ROMI toolkit (KPI’s, deep dives) and ROMI Tool within M&C EU PU taking responsibility for the ongoing management and providing feedback and improvement ideas to the global team

Be an active contributor to the Marketing Effectiveness Network by sharing insights, analytical approaches and suggesting future enhancements as well as identifying best practise from other markets to adopt across BP.

Ensure data integrity and processes are systematically met for inputs into marketing effectiveness models, dashboards and analysis in line with global standards

Champion the role of marketing effectiveness within M&C EU and facilitate and embed a measurement and effectiveness culture for marketing investments, working with the marketing team to frame the measurement approach and analyse and evaluate activity effectiveness

Be the single point of contact between Marketing M&C EU and Global Effectiveness team.

Support the marketing planning process within M&C EU by ensuring that effectiveness learnings are incorporated in the development of marketing plans

Work with key stakeholders (operations, convenience, marketing and finance) to communicate and ensure understanding of marketing and promo effectiveness evaluations, determine plans to improve performance and monitor execution

Education:

University degree or equivalent experience is essential & a business qualification is desirable



Experience:

Significant business experience in Marketing especially measuring and monitoring impact of initiatives

Strong influencing skills with necessary credibility to challenge and support engagements at a senior level and present compelling insights.

Experience in Retail is preferred.

Required Marketing competencies:

Using Market Research Effectively

Translating Marketing Strategy into Marketing Plans

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Project Management

Additional Skills:

Numerical bias with excellent excel and analytical capabilities

Performance Monitoring

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



