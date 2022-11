Job summary

The ethos of Castrol’s long history has been to keep innovating and keep moving in industry, on the racetrack and on the road!



We are now seeking a Marketing Specialist to lead execution of a marketing investment effectiveness framework.



About the Role

Operating across the Castrol ASPAC markets:

Contribute to the continuous development of the Return on Marketing Investment toolkit and the marketing effectiveness measurement framework.

Provide relevant insights and challenges with initial focus being the Australian market, then across the greater ASPAC market portfolio.

Responsible for the ongoing management, feedback and enhancement of the ROMI toolkit.

Share insights, analytical approaches and suggest future enhancements.

Identify and apply best practice from other markets.

Champion the role of marketing effectiveness within the PU.

Support, facilitate and embed a measurement and effectivenss culture for marketing investments.

Ensure financial promo effectiveness is implemented and is followed by agreed stakeholders.

Support the marketing planning process within the PU by ensuring that effectiveness learnings are incorporated in the development of marketing plans.

Work with key stakeholders to communicate and ensure understanding of marketing and promo effectiveness evaluations, determine plans to improve performance and monitor execution.

About You

Tertiary qualification

Prior business experience in marketing, especially measuring and monitoring impact of initiatives.

Prior experience in operational marketing roles.

Strong commercial acumen.

Strong influencing skills and necessary credibility to challenge and support engagements at a senior level.

What's in it for you?

Have a voice that’s valued within a large global organisation

Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.