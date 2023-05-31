Marketing Executive bpSNP, M&C China

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.

Role Summary

The marketing Executive is a bp secondee role and has the accountability for the development and delivery of all advertising campaigns, customer facing collateral, marketing activation, driving forward the fuel and convenience retail business in NOJV - bpSNP.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead cross-functional teams to deliver outstanding integrated and cohesive brand communication and campaigns implementation.

Customer and insight focused, understanding that the best marketing strategies and campaigns always start with the customer.

Contributes to ongoing evolution of M&C China strategic marketing approach, driving customer engagement and growth in NOJV- bpSNP.

Deliver creative campaigns that bring bp offer to life for our customers, growing customer engagement and value through integrated convenience, loyalty and digitally enabled offers and supporting establishment of bp’s fuels and convenience offer in NOJV- bpSNP.

Own and execute against bp’s fuels and other relevant partnerships to optimise premium fuel ratios and grow associated value to bp in NOJV- bpSNP.

Deliver media and channel planning, taking a cohesive and integrated approach across marketing channels and customer touchpoints to maximise investment and deliver communications objectives and effective business outcomes in NOJV- bpSNP.

Build strong relationships with external partners and business stakeholders to navigate and optimise our communications and implementation plan in NOJV- bpSNP.

Closely and effectively manage campaign budgets, optimising growth and returns

Requirements:

Degree or equivalent qualification in marketing fields

Demonstrated experience with a proven track record in the development of successful brand and communication campaigns that have delivered strong commercial results in Retail or Quick Service Restaurants.

10+ years’ experience in a matrix organisation

Solid experience in the development and implementation of brand communication campaigns with proven understanding of all aspects of brand management, including the development of insight-based, customer value propositions and digital marketing programmes.

Proven product management experience in FMCG capacity and/or marketing experience in Retail or Quick-Service Restaurants.

Self-motivated with strong project management skills and ability to manage multiple projects concurrently with strong attention to details.

Considerable experience working with advertising, media and other creative, experiential and PR agencies.

Positive personality and upbeat, can-do attitude

Strong team player who engages constructively and collaboratively with business stakeholders and external agency partners

Great at problem solving and responding proactively and constructively to unexpected challenges

Solid understanding of the digital and up-trend media landscape and the ability to implement and optimise digital campaigns.

Written/spoken English proficiency, to the standard required for business communication and training.



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



