Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

A fast paced customer focused retail role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required, this role brings together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and implement the customer plan that optimises message delivery and delivers impact and resulting action from customers across our range of offers ( fuel and convenience) through in the main the execution of onsite point of sale execution and where relevant paid for mediaAlso owns the development and execution of promotional activations to drive targeted customer behaviour, fuel to shop conversion, customer acquisition, fuel volume growth. Including building relationship with relevant promotional agencies and internally across multiple functions to complete successful promotions.This role works closely with other marketing team members in the cluster and European marketing teams seeking to utilise activity developed in larger markets for adaptation and application for local market. Engaging and building relationships with country operational and convenience teams and externally with partner agencies to land activity right for our stores



Job Description:

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike.We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Marketing Lead - Luxembourg

In this role You will:

Own of the 24-month onsite activation plan including promotional activations. This includes BAU planning and seeking out new opportunities to get to market quicker, simpler operations for stores, improve sustainability of the process and seek to reduce costs without sacrificing quality.

Develop processes and ways of working that engage store colleagues across all channels of excellence in store execution, seeking to build feedback loops and continuous improvement.

Work closely with retail operations team in market to understand how work is done across channels to improve the customer journey and build compelling and easy to action communications to build brilliant customer journeys.

Lead on the HSSE process for contractors who install POS on our sites, follow market safety operating principles and M&S Europe safety improvement plan.

Leading a small team to deliver activity for the market.

Managing and maintaining POS and crucial equipment warehouse stocks and store ordering systems. Including sourcing new equipment and constantly seeking innovation in the on-site activation space

Use market differentiating promotional activations developed in other European countries to drive fuel volume, convenience sales, conversion across fuel and convenience.

Developing commercially viable activations with relevant reasoning and measurement metrics.

Implement promotional activations including leading where required a squad across marketing and relevant support functions ( eg opex, ops, I&E)

Owning content for owned digital presence on websites.

Implement where relevant any paid for media taking European activity and transcreation it for local market customers.

Ensuing all activity meets local legislative requirements and working with our partners to complete joint marketing activities.

Budget process management for control and payment of invoices

What You will need to be successful:

3 - 5+ years in an operating marketing role with experience of channel activation

Experience in taking the marketing strategy into an 18month delivery plan.

Experience in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies.

Ability to manage workload and delivery timelines with excellent attention for detail.

Enjoy and excel working at pace and adjust to changing market conditions.

Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes.

Strong commercial understanding and ability to define core project metrics.

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Project Planning and Implementation

Proficient English (verbal & writing) and local language

Desirable criteria:

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.