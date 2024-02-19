Marketing Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Do you want to be part of a team of diverse and forward-thinking, collaborative people who sit firmly at the heart of customer excellence – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world?

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. Increasingly our customers are valuing customised service-based offers in support of the fuel offer as the industry transforms for the future. We are on a journey to transform our business using recent global investments in strategic programmes to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition during the energy transition.

The purpose of this role is to lead efficient and effective planning and execution of regional brand and communications strategies that increase our customer base and drive business growth. This includes local marketing activation and identification of opportunities for continuous improvement. The role also includes marketing project delivery, marketing capability and providing internal advice across marketing process improvement.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and implement regional marketing communications plans aligned to global marketing plan for Aviation in order to deliver the business long and short term objectives. Work cross-functionality to drive stakeholder consensus, prioritisation, project deliverables and timelines. Develop and track metrics and success criteria for all marketing programs and campaign activity against agreed KPIs.

Coach and lead the regional marketing efforts and team members. Leveraging bp assets and marketing offers, deliver well-integrated and brand aligned campaigns that create maximum impact through differentiation. Position and equip the sales teams to value sell to capture the incremental opportunity created through marketing activities and tools.

Events - coordinate and oversee the planning and successful delivery of regional events based on effectively prioritised and agreed plan. Produce trade shows and events ensuring consistency and collaboration while following established guidelines, processes, budget and tools. Ensure high quality presence at each show as needed.

PR/media and associations - play a vital role in shaping and promoting Aviation’s brand’s image and reputation. Develop and implement regional PR, media and sponsorship strategies that align with the business goals and marketing objectives. This involves content development and proactively identifying stories from customers and airports to underpin the regional communication plan. Manage memberships of any local associations.

Brand and photography - management of Air bp branding within regions, including maintaining guidelines, commissioning new photography/ video if required. Act as a regional support for any implementation of brand guidelines e.g. site signage; vehicle branding liaising with global marketing as required.

Budget management - aligned to the global marketing plan, prepare and manage monthly, quarterly and annual budgets for regional marketing efforts. Ensure suppliers are onboarded, raising of POs, tracking committed spend and approval of invoices.

Education

Marketing or business qualification or equivalent experience

Essential Experience

Previous experience in event management or offer development experience with a consistent track record of performance in mature, relationship-based markets

Project management experience within the events and/or marketing areas; demonstrable ability to plan, manage and complete projects on time, budget and in scope

Experience in implementing successful marketing communication strategies that align with the wider corporate aims of the business as well as influencing virtual teams and working in a matrix organisation

Aviation experience highly valued but not essential

Why Join our team?!!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Please get in touch if you require reasonable adjustments.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Apply Today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.