Marketing Manager Caribbean, Central & South America

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for brand development of the brand in the market, conducting strategy development, creative communication and project management of relevant projects and leveraging insights to drive innovation in execution of the global brand offer, whilst defining country plans and managing as per global guidelines andThe Marketing Manager will provide support for power brands helping to develop innovative products & brand offers that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets with a bias for short (1-2 years) and med (3-5+ years) term performance delivery. This involves adopting and adapting global brand offers, leveraging local consumer & customer insights to drive innovation in execution of such global brand offer as appropriate, defining country plans by brand and managing as per global brand guidelines and policy. It also involves the developing, implementing and executing trade marketing strategies for the entire cluster to attract potential new customers as well as retain and grow in existing ones.As responsible of a team the role involves strong people leadership to motivate, communicate with and develop team members to optimize their performance and job satisfaction. policy.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Manage in-country product portfolio in line with the global brand architecture, proposition and guardrails.

Supports execution of global brand strategies including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management.

Plans for and drives execution of new product launches in defined markets leveraging inputs from global marketing teams to deliver launch objectives.

Supports the development of a brand innovation pipeline plan working closely with global brands teams and cross functional teams as per project needs.

Develops yearly brand plans by space and channel incorporating key projects in the year & engages with In Country Channel activation teams and Sales teams to drive Brand Performance & key brand health metrics

Implements ASP plans (media, promotions, events etc.) to support brand development objectives in conjunction with the various channel marketing teams and the Brand & Comms team within Hub / Country Marketing

Identifies opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction opportunities on brands being managed.

Build digital capability in self & works with digital experts internally & externally to guide digital marketing activities for various brands under responsibility.

Follows effective brand management processes in conjunction with global offer development teams to ensure consistent brand implementation. Implements and manages product brand guidelines and policy in accordance with master brand and global product brand guidelines.

Helps to manage the product range supporting the signing off of additions, deletions and working closely with the Product Line Management team.

Managing and guide a team of employees making sure the team meets its targets. Training them and identify gaps in knowledge and arranging training opportunities. Mentoring/coaching them and work on their development.

Education

University degree in Marketing or related discipline



Experience

Experience in Marketing

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions



Skills & Competencies

Market Understanding

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans

Performance Monitoring

Brand Management

Managing the OD&I pipeline & Stage Gate process



We join us..

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.