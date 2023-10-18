Marketing Manager Caribbean, Central & South America

Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for brand development of the brand in the market, conducting strategy development, creative communication and project management of relevant projects and leveraging insights to drive innovation in execution of the global brand offer, whilst defining country plans and managing as per global guidelines andThe Marketing Manager will provide support for power brands helping to develop innovative products & brand offers that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets with a bias for short (1-2 years) and med (3-5+ years) term performance delivery. This involves adopting and adapting global brand offers, leveraging local consumer & customer insights to drive innovation in execution of such global brand offer as appropriate, defining country plans by brand and managing as per global brand guidelines and policy. It also involves the developing, implementing and executing trade marketing strategies for the entire cluster to attract potential new customers as well as retain and grow in existing ones.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills
