Marketing Manager - Middle East & Pakistan

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

The role contributes to the delivery of ME&P business plan and balance scorecard.

Leads the effective implementation of all marketing programs for the business to underpin market strategy and Middle Eat&Pakistan Business Plan delivery. Partners with various global and functional teams on innovative ideas and leads the market from insight generation, idea development and offer creation to implementation in markets.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Middle East & Pakistan Marketing Manager

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that candidates of all genders are welcomed too.

In this role You will:

Take on full accountability for the marketing strategy and its delivery in the context of the business’s strategy including Castrol/C&P and ME&P level marketing plans

Develop the annual marketing plans & marketing roadmap in line with the respective signed off CIP

Be accountable for ME&P marketing investment and establishing programs to provide assurance and measurement against strategic and tactical goals

Bring the voice of consumers and customers to the table and ensuring appropriate focus on delivery of the strategy

Chip in to key Castrol global innovation pipeline development with strong local insights

Work closely with country distributors to drive the activation of Marketing programs in the ME&P countries as per signed off plans in the accountable geography

Ensure effective deployment of ASP across activity sets and programs in the markets, conduct thorough evaluation of the business results/return of investment to ensure cost efficiency

Work together with META Product Portfolio and NPI Manager to define, review and implement the region’s product portfolio to deliver near and long term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand strategies

Cover communication and promotion to both consumer and trade including thought leadership programmes to B2B customers

Champion and drive the generation of key insights through market research and competitive intelligence in order to foster into planning, pricing and insight decision-making

Channel strategy, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value propositions

Provide clear direction, coaching and development opportunities to distributor marketing resources to create a strong ME&P extended marketing team.

What You will need to be successful:

MBA, equivalent post graduate degree or equivalent experience in business or Marketing desirable

+7 years’ experience in B2C or B2B Marketing in international FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

+3 years’ experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a competitive market-oriented business culture

Maturity with significant business and social insight: understanding the business context as well as the industry trends impacting the region and experience in project & relationship management

Advanced level of English required, Arabic language knowledge is preferable

Experience in developing a Marketing Strategy as well as in brand management

Expert knowledge in Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement

Expert in performance monitoring, as well as Marketing Pricing management

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



