Marketing Manager - Netherlands

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

A customer and commercial focused market leader that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business. An inspiring leader with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of marketing including strategy development, brand management, loyalty and marketing execution within a retail environment.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Marketing Manager

We’re looking for a customer and commercial focused market leader that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business. An inspiring leader with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of marketing including strategy development, brand management, loyalty and marketing execution within a retail environment

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

In this role You will:

Act as Marketing Expert, with a deep understanding of the external category environment and the consumer to develop, own and implement the marketing plan

Lead an impactful team of multidiscipline marketing professionals, who develop and deliver the activity plan over a 24-month horizon.

Nurturing talent across all levels of seniority and building a great place to work demonstrating deep care and a desire to play to win.

Be a core member of both the country leadership team to deliver results with P&L accountability of marketing investment that underpin the key brand health and performance metrics.

Be a member of the cluster marketing Leadership Team.

Heavily contribute to building a leading marketing organization for a bp strategic growth pilar and within a global and regional matrix organisation work across teams to shape the 5 year marketing strategy to achieve business objectives

Lead in a 24/7 global retail business which is transitioning to new energy vectors and business models, within a global matrix organization.

Manage multiple projects and collaborators and adjust marketing plans to adapt to changing market conditions whist retaining the core strategic principles.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree or equivalent level qualification

Technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies e.g. Chartered institute of marketing

Solid experience in marketing with experience in a marketing leadership role

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of multi-year marketing strategies and implementing cross category marketing programs in a retail organization.

Experience and skill operating in a matrix organization.

Deep knowledge in performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Strong operating experience across the marketing channel mix including managing loyalty programs, managing ATL and onsite(channel) activation.

Proven track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers.

Fluency in English

Fluency in Dutch

Ability to influence at a senior level locally, regionally, and globally.

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Developing marketing strategy – Mastery (level 4), Translating marketing strategy to plan – Mastery (level 4), Brand management – Mastery (level 4), Marketing performance & budget management – Mastery (level 4), Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding – Mastery (level 4)

Performance management – Mastery (level 4)

Demonstrated expertise in launching products, managing/curating brands and driving ATL, BTL incl. personalized marketing programs.

Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport, we are exploring the possibilities of opening a new office more centrally in the Netherlands.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.