Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Marketing Manager Portugal (Temp)

Marketing Manager Portugal (Temp)

Marketing Manager Portugal (Temp)

  • Location Portugal - Lisbon
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ080535
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Marketing Group


Job Description:

Join our team in Lisbon, and advance your career as Marketing Manager.

This is a fixed-term, parental cover position, target end date is the January 2025.

We are looking for a Marketing expert, with a deep understanding of the external category environment and the consumer to assist on the development and implementation of the marketing plan for a market leading retail business. Experienced in brand and communications to lead recommendations for Portugal. Take activity from brief to execution of creative and media campaigns across all touchpoints and offers across the bp retail portfolio.

You will be responsible for leading the marketing organization at a country level, using highly advanced technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and accurate implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coach & mentor and sharing of standard methodology.

In this role you will:

  • Owning the brand and communications plan and interface for the market
  • Be responsible for recommendation and allocation of budget across paid for media channels and creative development: briefing and executing paid for and earned media plans across all channels & briefing and implementing creative development
  • Leading the local marketing team
  • Planning and pitching for budgets to achieve business results. Including invoice and payment process.
  • Act as the brand custodian in Portugal to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards
  • Own campaign media reporting and metrics
  • Act as project manager to ensure the effective implementation of all marketing campaigns across the different marketing fields

You will need to be successful in:

  • Proficiency in English and Portuguese
  • Marketing related Degree or equivalent level qualification
  • Strong team leader experience (leading a local team)
  • Proven expertise in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans as well as in ATL channel management
  • Very good and keeping and building strong relationships
  • Experience in a multinational environment
  • Being adaptable and quick learner in terms of new environment and role (being part of an international team)
  • Strong analytical capabilities (budget planning, performance management, report)
  • Strong project management skills
  • Excellent communication, stakeholder management (internal and external) and negotiating skills
  • Having business and commercial competence
  • Experience of working with strategic business partners
  • Loyalty experience is a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Channel Management, Channel marketing activation, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Digital Marketing, Generating customer insights, Listening, Marketing Planning, Marketing Strategies, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Strategic Planning, Team Management, Translating strategy into plans


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp