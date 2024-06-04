Marketing Manager Portugal (Temp)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Join our team in Lisbon , and advance your career as Marketing Manager.

This is a fixed-term , parental cover position, target end date is the January 2025.

We are looking for a Marketing expert, with a deep understanding of the external category environment and the consumer to assist on the development and implementation of the marketing plan for a market leading retail business. Experienced in brand and communications to lead recommendations for Portugal. Take activity from brief to execution of creative and media campaigns across all touchpoints and offers across the bp retail portfolio.

You will be responsible for leading the marketing organization at a country level, using highly advanced technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and accurate implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coach & mentor and sharing of standard methodology.

In this role you will:

Owning the brand and communications plan and interface for the market

Be responsible for recommendation and allocation of budget across paid for media channels and creative development: briefing and executing paid for and earned media plans across all channels & briefing and implementing creative development

Leading the local marketing team

Planning and pitching for budgets to achieve business results. Including invoice and payment process.

Act as the brand custodian in Portugal to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards

Own campaign media reporting and metrics

Act as project manager to ensure the effective implementation of all marketing campaigns across the different marketing fields

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English and Portuguese

Marketing related Degree or equivalent level qualification

Strong team leader experience (leading a local team)

Proven expertise in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans as well as in ATL channel management

Very good and keeping and building strong relationships

Experience in a multinational environment

Being adaptable and quick learner in terms of new environment and role (being part of an international team)

Strong analytical capabilities (budget planning, performance management, report)

Strong project management skills

Excellent communication, stakeholder management (internal and external) and negotiating skills

Having business and commercial competence

Experience of working with strategic business partners

Loyalty experience is a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Channel Management, Channel marketing activation, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Digital Marketing, Generating customer insights, Listening, Marketing Planning, Marketing Strategies, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Strategic Planning, Team Management, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.