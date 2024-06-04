Marketing Manager Portugal (Temp)

Entity:Customers & Products
We are looking for a Marketing expert, with a deep understanding of the external category environment and the consumer to assist on the development and implementation of the marketing plan for a market leading retail business. Experienced in brand and communications to lead recommendations for Portugal. Take activity from brief to execution of creative and media campaigns across all touchpoints and offers across the bp retail portfolio.
You will be responsible for leading the marketing organization at a country level, using highly advanced technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and accurate implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coach & mentor and sharing of standard methodology.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
