Marketing Manager

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Do you want to be part of a team of diverse and forward-thinking, collaborative people who sit firmly at the heart of customer excellence – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world?Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. Increasingly our customers are valuing customised service-based offers in support of the fuel offer as the industry transforms for the future.We are on a journey to transform our business using recent global investments in strategic programmes to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition during the energy transition.



The purpose of this role is to lead the planning and execution of global brand and communications strategies that increase our customer base and drive business growth. The role holder works closely with multiple teams, including offer development, sales, product management, brand and communication to achieve these goals.

Develop and implement global and regional marketing communications plans for Aviation in order to deliver the business long and short term objectives. Work cross-functionality to drive partner consensus, prioritisation, project deliverables and timelines. Develop and track metrics and success criteria for all marketing programs and campaign activity against agreed critical metrics.

Leveraging bp assets and marketing offers, deliver well-integrated and brand aligned campaigns that create maximum impact through differentiation. Position and equip the sales teams to value sell to capture the incremental opportunity created through marketing activities and tools.

Manage agencies and vendors to effectively develop outsourced elements of the marketing mix, requiring marketing briefs, contract negotiations and signature, project management, adherence to brand guidelines and timely delivery.

Coordinate and oversee the planning and successful delivery of global events based on effectively prioritised and agreed plan. Produce trade shows and events ensuring consistency and collaboration while following established guidelines, processes, budget and tools. Ensure high quality presence at each show as needed.

Implement and manage the air bp brand. Follow effective brand management processes in conjunction with global brand, offer development and communication teams to ensure consistent brand implementation and management.

Play a vital role in shaping and promoting Aviation’s brand’s image and reputation. Develop and implement PR, media and sponsorship strategies that align with the business goals and marketing objectives. This involves identifying target audiences, crafting key messages and selecting the most effective communication channels and partnerships.

Prepare and manage monthly, quarterly, and annual budgets for global and regional marketing communications plans. Coach and lead the regional marketing efforts and team members. Provide guidance and feedback to other marketing professionals.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferably in a relevant field such as Marketing, Business or Communications or a combination of related education and experience

Thorough understanding of marketing strategies and practices

Strong time management and ability to handle multiple demands and set priorities

Able to analyse complex issues, identify key trends, and develop insights and strategies based on data and industry trends

Excellent understanding of content writing and creation, customer relationship management, search engine optimisation, offer development, public relations, email marketing, advertising and automation

A creative thinker and problem solver, with the ability to develop effective solutions to challenges

Excellent ability to communicate effectively and persuasively with internal and external audience (written and verbal)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



