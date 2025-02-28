Marketing Manager - Southern Africa

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Member of the market leadership team. Contributes to the delivery of Southern Africa (South Africa + SADC) business plan and balance scorecard. Leads the effective implementation of all marketing programmes for the business to underpin market strategy and Southern Africa Business Plan delivery. Partner with various global and functional teams on innovation ideas and lead the market in insight generation, idea development and offer creation to implementation in markets.

About bp Castrol:



It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.



Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Planning

Full accountability for the marketing strategy and its delivery in the context of the business strategy including Castrol/Customer & Products level marketing plans.

Lead the marketing team to develop the annual marketing plans & marketing roadmap in line with the respective signed off CIP

Bring the voice of consumers and customers to the leadership table and ensuring appropriate focus on delivery of the strategy

Contribute to key Castrol global innovation pipeline development with strong local insights

Execution

Drive the activation of Marketing programs as per signed off plans in the accountable geography

Communication and promotion to both consumer and trade including thought leadership programmes to B2B customers.

Channel strategy, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value propositions.

Works with the META Strategic Pricing Manager to review and optimise pricing of key portfolio. Manages the gathering of market price intelligence data in line with BP legal guidelines.

People

Own the people agenda in Southern Africa marketing function to build an elite Marketing function with solid capability and strong talent pipeline, with clear direction, mentor and development arrangement.

Education

MBA or post graduate degree or equivalent experience in business or Marketing desirable

Experience

Demonstrated +10 years' ability in B2C or B2B Marketing in international FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

Proven experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a competitive market-oriented business culture

Skills & Competencies

Developing a Marketing Strategy

Brand management

Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement Mastery

Performance monitoring

Marketing Pricing management

Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding Mastery

Project & Relationship Management

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



