Marketing Manager - Vietnam

As a key member of the Marketing leadership team, you will contribute to the delivery of CIP and balanced scorecard.
Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
As a key member of the Marketing leadership team, you will contribute to the delivery of CIP and balanced scorecard.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What You Will Do
Lead the marketing organization to ensure consistent, successful and rigorous implementation of local and global marketing strategies, for the business to underpin Castrol strategy and CIP delivery.
To be responsible for all marketing activities and processes from planning to execution across all categories in Vietnam including Bikes, Cars, CV and Industrial. Aligning with global and regional space strategies and initiatives, this role will be responsible for development of the local marketing plan and product offerings, to liaise with sales and supply chain, and to implement it optimally and efficiently at country level.
To improve our competitive position including relative brand health as well as volume and value share in Vietnam. The Marketing Manager will demonstrate leadership in building the required organizational capability to effectively turn deep consumer and customer understanding into winning programs enabling us to break away from the competition. This role is accountable for overall marketing performance as well as for the optimisation of revenue investment spends.
Key Accountabilities
Planning
Full accountability for marketing strategy and its delivery in the context of the business’s strategy including Castrol/C&P/PU and market level marketing plans.
Be responsible for the country team to develop the annual marketing plans & marketing roadmap and align with the respective signed off CIP and Strategy Activation Plan
Accountable for marketing investment and establishing programs to provide assurance and measurement against strategic and tactical goals.
Bring the voice of consumers and customers to the leadership table and ensuring appropriate focus on delivery of strategy.
Contribute for key Castrol and CVPE global innovation pipeline development as representing Castrol Vietnam with strong local insights
Execution
Drive the activation of Marketing programs as per signed off plans in the accountable geography
Ensure effective deployment of ASP across activity sets and programmes in markets. Conduct meticulous evaluation of the business results/return on investment to ensure cost efficiency.
Product portfolio management to deliver near- and long-term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand strategies
Communication and promotion to both consumer and trade including thought leadership programmes to B2B customers
Champion and drive the generation of key insights through market insights and competitive intelligence in order to feed into strategic planning, pricing and insight decision-making
Channel strategy, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value propositions
Lead the CMR process, and provide inputs/outputs to the OBP, opportunities/vulnerability
Direct responsibility for product value price setting using IPP toolkit, Complete for every new power variant (OD&I 2,3+4); gather market price intelligence data in line with BP legal guidelines and lead the strategic pricing for the brand portfolio and work closely with the Country sales director to run country and channel pricing to deliver GM and topline goals
Accountable for seeking approval for in-year material re-allocation of investments in sponsorships, advertisement, promotions, trade marketing, market research and product launches
People Management
Lead the people agenda in marketing function to build an outstanding Marketing function with solid capability and strong talent pipeline, with clear direction, mentorship and development arrangement
What You Will Bring
Having 10+ years of leadership experience of B2C or B2B Marketing in global FMCG companies or Marketing led companies
Experience of leading high-performance teams
Significant experience in disciplined marketing campaign execution
Experience of working in a matrix organization with sophisticated customer interfaces
Lubricants experience preferably.
Skills & Proficiencies
Expert in developing of Marketing Strategy
Excellent Brand management
Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement
Marketing Pricing management.
Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding.
Strong Project & Relationship Management.
Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.