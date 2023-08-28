Marketing Manager - Vietnam

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

As a key member of the Marketing leadership team, you will contribute to the delivery of CIP and balanced scorecard.

Entity: Customers & Products



Marketing Group



As a key member of the Marketing leadership team, you will contribute to the delivery of CIP and balanced scorecard.



What You Will Do

Lead the marketing organization to ensure consistent, successful and rigorous implementation of local and global marketing strategies, for the business to underpin Castrol strategy and CIP delivery.

To be responsible for all marketing activities and processes from planning to execution across all categories in Vietnam including Bikes, Cars, CV and Industrial. Aligning with global and regional space strategies and initiatives, this role will be responsible for development of the local marketing plan and product offerings, to liaise with sales and supply chain, and to implement it optimally and efficiently at country level.

To improve our competitive position including relative brand health as well as volume and value share in Vietnam. The Marketing Manager will demonstrate leadership in building the required organizational capability to effectively turn deep consumer and customer understanding into winning programs enabling us to break away from the competition. This role is accountable for overall marketing performance as well as for the optimisation of revenue investment spends.

Key Accountabilities

Planning

Full accountability for marketing strategy and its delivery in the context of the business’s strategy including Castrol/C&P/PU and market level marketing plans.

Be responsible for the country team to develop the annual marketing plans & marketing roadmap and align with the respective signed off CIP and Strategy Activation Plan

Accountable for marketing investment and establishing programs to provide assurance and measurement against strategic and tactical goals.

Bring the voice of consumers and customers to the leadership table and ensuring appropriate focus on delivery of strategy.

Contribute for key Castrol and CVPE global innovation pipeline development as representing Castrol Vietnam with strong local insights

Execution

Drive the activation of Marketing programs as per signed off plans in the accountable geography

Ensure effective deployment of ASP across activity sets and programmes in markets. Conduct meticulous evaluation of the business results/return on investment to ensure cost efficiency.

Product portfolio management to deliver near- and long-term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand strategies

Communication and promotion to both consumer and trade including thought leadership programmes to B2B customers

Champion and drive the generation of key insights through market insights and competitive intelligence in order to feed into strategic planning, pricing and insight decision-making

Channel strategy, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value propositions

Lead the CMR process, and provide inputs/outputs to the OBP, opportunities/vulnerability

Direct responsibility for product value price setting using IPP toolkit, Complete for every new power variant (OD&I 2,3+4); gather market price intelligence data in line with BP legal guidelines and lead the strategic pricing for the brand portfolio and work closely with the Country sales director to run country and channel pricing to deliver GM and topline goals

Accountable for seeking approval for in-year material re-allocation of investments in sponsorships, advertisement, promotions, trade marketing, market research and product launches

People Management

Lead the people agenda in marketing function to build an outstanding Marketing function with solid capability and strong talent pipeline, with clear direction, mentorship and development arrangement

What You Will Bring

Having 10+ years of leadership experience of B2C or B2B Marketing in global FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

Experience of leading high-performance teams

Significant experience in disciplined marketing campaign execution

Experience of working in a matrix organization with sophisticated customer interfaces

Lubricants experience preferably.

Skills & Proficiencies

Expert in developing of Marketing Strategy

Excellent Brand management

Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement

Marketing Pricing management.

Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding.

Strong Project & Relationship Management.

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights.



