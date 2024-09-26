Marketing Manager - bp Castrol Indonesia

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Full accountability for the marketing strategy and its delivery in the context of the business’s strategy including Castrol/C&P/PU and market level marketing plans.

Lead the country teams to develop the annual marketing plans & marketing roadmap in line with the respective signed off CIP and Strategy Activation Plan

Accountable for marketing investment and establishing programs to provide assurance and measurement against strategic and tactical goals.

Bring the voice of consumers and customers to the leadership table and ensuring appropriate focus on delivery of the marketing strategy.

Contribute for key Castrol innovation pipeline development as representing Castrol Indonesia with strong local insights

Drive the activation of Marketing programs as per signed off plans in the accountable geography

Ensure effective deployment of ASP across activity sets and programmes in markets. Conduct rigorous evaluation of the business results/ROI to ensure cost efficiency.

Product portfolio management to deliver near- and long-term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand strategies

Communication and promotion to both consumer and trade including thought leadership programmes to B2B customers

Champion and drive the generation of key insights through market research and competitive intelligence in order to feed into strategic planning, pricing and insight decision-making

Channel strategy, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value propositions

Lead the CMR process, and provide inputs/outputs to the OBP, opportunities/vulnerability

Direct responsibility for product value price setting using IPP toolkit,gather market price intelligence data in line with BP legal guidelines Handle the strategic pricing for the brand portfolio and work closely with the Market Sales Manager to handle in country and in channel pricing to deliver GM and topline goals

Accountable for seeking approval for in-year material re-allocation of investments in sponsorships, advertisement, promotions, trade marketing, market research and product launches

Knowledge management of market space trends, key customers and major competitors

• Lead the people agenda in marketing function to build a world class Marketing function with solid capability and strong talent pipeline, with clear direction, coaching and development arrangement.

CANDIDATE REQUIRED QUALIFICATION :

Education

BA or MA in Marketing / Business Administration/ Economics

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree or equivalent experience in business or Marketing desirable

Experience

Having 10+ years of experience in B2C or B2B Marketing in global FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

With 5+ years of experience in Marketing leadership roles

Experience of leading high-performance teams

Significant experience in focused marketing campaign execution

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Sales experience desirable

Skills & Competencies

Developing a Marketing Strategy- Mastery

• Brand management - Expert

• Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement - Mastery

• Marketing Pricing management - Mastery

• Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding - Mastery

• Performance monitoring -Mastery

• Project & Relationship Management- Mastery

• Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.