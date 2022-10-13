Site traffic information and cookies

Marketing Operations Adviser (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139856BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

For our location in Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role is focused on designing and executing on site promotions and activations, bringing it to customers with purposeful communication on all forecourt touchpoints both on company owned and dealer/jobber sites.

This role will also engage with market ops and open teams to deliver clear communications on campaigns and promotions as well as seeking ways to simplify process and standardize on site activities across Europe where relevant.

Your tasks:

  • Execute and implement all on site point of sale across forecourt and shop and all offers, services and products. Utilizing templates provided by comms and campaigns to ensure effectiveness and consistency across all formats
  • Support marketing operations manager, country/cluster business partners and country/cluster convenience teams to deliver an optimized and standardized suite of convenience promotions to POS production
  • Support the development with the promotion pipeline for all offers, products and services across Europe, managing the full delivery of decided campaigns and the performance tracking measurement
  • Accountable for on time delivery of following content: Internal engagement plans, Communication support printing and on-site delivery, Full promotional evaluation review of key promotions
  • Managed and maintain POS and essential equipment warehouse stocks and store ordering systems
  • Accountable for in market digital POS ordering systems, seeking all opportunities to align and standardize ways of working
  • Budget process management for control and payment of invoices
Our requirements:
  • 2+ years’ experience in a marketing operations delivery ideally in a retail environment with high volume of activity
  • Higher level of high school education, degree preferable but not essential
  • Experience in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies
  • Experience in both B2B and B2C
  • Experience in cross European roles
  • Strong influencing and team engagement skills
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Spoken and written German is a plus
  • Project Planning and Implementation and planning process
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented, and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share program, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding program and buddy support
  • Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programs to improve the work-life balance
Wir leben Chancengleichheit und legen Wert auf Vielfalt in unserem Unternehmen. Wir betonen ausdrücklich, dass bei uns alle Menschen - unabhängig von Geschlecht, Nationalität, ethnischer und sozialer Herkunft, Religion/Weltanschauung, Behinderung, Alter sowie sexueller Orientierung - gleichermaßen willkommen sind.

