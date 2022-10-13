Marketing Operations Adviser (m/f/d)

For our location in Bochum
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role is focused on designing and executing on site promotions and activations, bringing it to customers with purposeful communication on all forecourt touchpoints both on company owned and dealer/jobber sites.
This role will also engage with market ops and open teams to deliver clear communications on campaigns and promotions as well as seeking ways to simplify process and standardize on site activities across Europe where relevant.
Your tasks: