Marketing Operations Lead (m/f/d)

This contract is limited for 12 months
Location Bochum
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
This role is accountable for the physical delivery of the customer plan on forecourt/shop Delivering the best on site customer comms marketing experience. Influencing the ideation, development and execution of footfall, basket driving promotions across the most relevant offers and services for the market, owning the activation and coordinating across all the marketing functions. Ensuing all activity meets local legislative requirements and working with our partners example M&S and Rewe to execute joint marketing activities.
The successful candidate would also be required to identity new opportunities for bp/Aral to differentiate in order to win & retain high value customers, whilst also demonstrating a clear commercial skillset that enables us to consistently challenge every $ spent delivers value for money now and in the future.
Your tasks: