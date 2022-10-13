Marketing Operations Lead (m/f/d)

Job summary

This contract is limited for 12 months



Location Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



This role is accountable for the physical delivery of the customer plan on forecourt/shop Delivering the best on site customer comms marketing experience. Influencing the ideation, development and execution of footfall, basket driving promotions across the most relevant offers and services for the market, owning the activation and coordinating across all the marketing functions. Ensuing all activity meets local legislative requirements and working with our partners example M&S and Rewe to execute joint marketing activities.



The successful candidate would also be required to identity new opportunities for bp/Aral to differentiate in order to win & retain high value customers, whilst also demonstrating a clear commercial skillset that enables us to consistently challenge every $ spent delivers value for money now and in the future.

Your tasks:

Deliver the 24 months forecourt activation plan for allocated market/s, including headline promotions and POS execution to increase customer transactions

Create compelling and as much as possible standardized marketing materials across all customer touchpoints

Management of allocated budget including all invoicing processes

Work within an agile flow-to-work Operations team, so although focused on a market/s can work across other markets where required

The SME for marketing operations work closely with convenience, operations and opex team to deliver impactful and efficient POS executions, fit for the relevant customer journey. Right first time without sacrificing quality

Agency relationship management within activation plan.

Support with the execution of physical pilots for future bp activity

Support marketing operations manager with new and existing partners eg M&S, Rewe to develop innovative promotional strategies that will drive long term loyalty and footfall

Own post project reviews of marketing and promotional activities for allocated campaigns and use this data and customer insight to develop future marketing calendars and events.

Bachelors/Master of Marketing or equivalent

Strong project management skills and capable of multitasking

Hands on collaborative approach

3+ years of experience in marketing operations delivery (ideally in a retail environment with high volume of activity)

Working closely with Agency partners- printers, fulfilment, and installation specifically

Experience in both B2B and B2C Marketing

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Experience in agile working methodology

Proficient in oral and written German and English

bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding programme and buddy support

Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programmes to improve the work-life balance

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.