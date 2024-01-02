Marketing Operations Specialist - India

Entity:Customers & Products
Provide operational support to the marketing team - particularly around Product portfolio management, agreed elements of Product line activity as defined for the PU and P2P
Facilitate the Country Marketing Review - including Project Portfolio Review as a part of the Castrol Business Management Process
Support cross-portfolio marketing programs delivery.
Own the delivery directly or through the agreed service providers(GBS or other) for marketing operations activities in scope.
University degree OR equivalent desirable
Operations experience - ranging from P2P, product line management or customer service
Offer and Product knowledge - Skilful application
Project Management - Skilful application
Product lifecycle Management - Skilful application
Using operational tools to improve customer experience - Skilful application
Internal functional navigation in service of customer - Skilful application
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
