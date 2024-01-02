Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for Marketing Operations Specialist - India in Mumbai. More details below:The Marketing Operations Specialist provides operational support to the marketing team for assigned areas from within - product line management, P2P support and cross-team marketing programs either directly or working closely with the relevant service providers(GBS or other outsourced support)



Job Description:

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Provide operational support to the marketing team - particularly around Product portfolio management, agreed elements of Product line activity as defined for the PU and P2P

Facilitate the Country Marketing Review - including Project Portfolio Review as a part of the Castrol Business Management Process

Support cross-portfolio marketing programs delivery.

Own the delivery directly or through the agreed service providers(GBS or other) for marketing operations activities in scope.

Experience and Qualifications

Education

University degree OR equivalent desirable

Experience

Operations experience - ranging from P2P, product line management or customer service

Skills & Competencies

Offer and Product knowledge - Skilful application

Project Management - Skilful application

Product lifecycle Management - Skilful application

Using operational tools to improve customer experience - Skilful application

Internal functional navigation in service of customer - Skilful application



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.