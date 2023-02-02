Job summary

Would you like to join our Marketing team as a Marketing Performance & Pricing Specialist – TUCA to be based in Istanbul, Turkey.



We expect You to work with the cross functional teams of marketing, sales, operations, finance with exposure to Cluster leadership team level to implement the pricing agenda across designated geographies:



• Enforce the pricing rules of the game

• Operationalise the Pricing DOA (Delegation of Authorities) and pricing framework

• Deliver process change & business improvement

• Drive standardisation and process improvement



You will be also responsible to provide Türkiye, Ukraine and Central Asia market/customer insights to Sales and Marketing community and recommend improvement areas related to pricing and beyond pricing on overall marketing performance.



In this role You will report to EMEA Regional Pricing Manager based in UK.



This role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

About the role:



In this role You will have the opportunity to:



• Implement strategic pricing initiatives

• Perform data review and analysis

• Act as a Team Leader to manage a pricing analyst

• Facilitate price changes



About you:



Bachelor’s degree in Management, Marketing or Engineering subject area



It would also be essential that you have:



• Relevant knowledge and experience in Sales, Operations, Finance or Marketing roles

• Good understanding of the Sales, operation Process and E&C (Ethics&Compliance) requirement

• Good understanding of B2B/B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), basic product knowledge

• Awareness about working of direct as well as indirect sales channels

• Excellent project & time management skills

• Strong pricing and analytic skills

• Fluency in English and Turkish languages