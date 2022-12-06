Marketing Performance & Pricing Specialist – Africa

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Works with cross functional teams of marketing, sales, operations, GBS, finance, control in Country leadership team and PU level (when required) to execute the 4 elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies.

Enforce the pricing rules of the game (Pricing waterfall, discounting & rebate policy, including pricing DoA, embed operational guidelines and monitor the pricing framework in line with the Customer Charter. Operationalise the Pricing DOA and pricing framework and deal change via excel or/and SPOC and/or COT and/ or any agreed digital pricing tools and approval processes. Collaborate with Pricing Tools Specialist and input requirements for pricing tools when required to drive automation, fast, transparent and simplified decision making and approval process. Deliver process change & business improvement initiatives (where necessary) to achieve the transparency required by the IPP Discount & Rebates such as visibility of discounts & rebates in ERP systems and compliance with discount framework and DoA. Driving standardisation and process improvement.

This role is also responsible to provide designated geographies market/ customer insights to the strategic pricing members in Marketing, and recommend improvement areas related to pricing and beyond pricing on overall marketing performance.

Key accountabilities:

Implementation of strategic pricing initiatives, deal agreement, pricing rules & DOA

Identify Pricing gaps between the current state and the Pricing Strategy / Customer Policy and define, collaboratively with all functions, SMART initiatives to close these gaps to enhance Brand, Customer, Country, Cluster or Regional performance.

Data review & analysis for post intervention review & learning

Manage pricing analysts within Europe & GBS to ensure pricing analytics, price file maintenance and MI is completed to standard

Facilitate price change for designated geographies and market space/ channels ensuring smooth & accurate price change implementation including below and all not listed activities on price change management:

1) Price Change Management (New SKU / Bulk Change)

2) Pricing Templates

3) Price List in all relevant and required format for all businesses

4) GST Management / Distributor Margin Change Management

5) Distributor Floor Stock Credit Note during Price Increase or decrease

6) Price Premium Analysis

Ensure accuracy of data input and obtain required cross-functional team approve as per company process. Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.

Provide beyond pricing analytic report for marketing performance whenever relevant

Education and Experience Required:

Commerce Graduate / Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent university degree

5-7 years of Sales / Pricing Experience. MS Office Skills, Flair for IT, prior experience in Sales Process and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage

Good understanding of the Sales, operation Process and E&C requirement

Exposure to Sales Process Automation

Good understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs, basic product knowledge

Familiar with the workings of direct as well as indirect sales channels

Good project & time Management

Strong pricing and analytic skills

Grade HResponsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility