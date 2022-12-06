Marketing Performance & Pricing Specialist – Africa

Works with cross functional teams of marketing, sales, operations, GBS, finance, control in Country leadership team and PU level (when required) to execute the 4 elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies.
Key accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility