Marketing Performance and Planning Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Are you ready to lead a dynamic European team of marketing performance and planning analysts, shaping the future of marketing strategy for one of the world's leading energy companies?We are looking for a progressive Marketing Performance & Planning Manager responsible for a European team, who serve as a unified hub for marketing performance insights and storytelling. They also play a pivotal role in orchestrating the ongoing processes of marketing performance assessment, planning, campaign prioritization, and performance review.



Job Description:

Why Choose BP!

Innovation: Join a team that's at the forefront of marketing strategy and performance

Join a team that's at the forefront of marketing strategy and performance Growth: We offer opportunities for career advancement and professional development

We offer opportunities for career advancement and professional development Global Impact: Influence marketing strategies at both the European and global level

Key Responsibilities!

This role is central to our marketing success in Europe.

You will:

Strategize & Allocate: Lead all aspects of marketing planning, performance, and prioritization, including budget allocation and management at the European level. Ensure compliance with financial accounting principles

Facilitate Excellence: Act as the driving force behind the monthly Marketing Review forum, promoting continuous improvement and meeting effectiveness

Craft Narratives: Support the VP in Marketing and Senior Marketing managers in creating compelling marketing performance narratives

Collaborate Effectively: Collaborate with Commercial Development, Finance, and C&P teams to facilitate the recurring cycle of planning processes. This includes roadmaps and resource allocation in alignment with agreed strategies

Optimize ROI: Take ownership of the Marketing Effectiveness ROMI process in Europe, leading a small team to operationalize and spot opportunities. Collaborate with Marketing experts to embed insights into the business

Performance Management: Be the SME on marketing performance, conducting regular reviews on a range of critical metrics and the balanced scorecard

Analyze Campaigns: Review and analyze the performance of multiple marketing campaigns and activities, including ROMI analytics and insights for key Convenience campaigns across Germany, UK, Spain, Poland, and brand campaigns

Financial Modeling: Support Marketing-led FMs with financial modeling and management timelines, seeking approval for initiatives

Qualifications:

Education: University degree – preferably a combination of marketing and financial education.

Experience: Strong background in Performance Management, Budget Management, Business Analytics, and marketing planning for material country and/or regional levels with multi-country complexity.

Skills: Fluent in English (verbal and written), with proficiency in one or more European languages being desirable. Expert in Excel and the ability to collaborate and influence at all levels locally, regionally, and globally and be comfortable with fast change and ambiguity

Join us on this exhilarating journey to reshape mobility and convenience in Europe. Be part of the inspiring change, where we push boundaries, and set the stage for a new era in marketing.

We celebrate diversity and inclusion and are committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment. Contact us via the link below to discuss any reasonable adjustments or accommodations you may need. Flexible working arrangements are also available.

Please send your CV in English as this is the global language here at bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.