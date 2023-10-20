Marketing Performance and Planning Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Are you ready to lead a dynamic European team of marketing performance and planning analysts, shaping the future of marketing strategy for one of the world's leading energy companies?
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This role is central to our marketing success in Europe.
Strategize & Allocate: Lead all aspects of marketing planning, performance, and prioritization, including budget allocation and management at the European level. Ensure compliance with financial accounting principles
Facilitate Excellence: Act as the driving force behind the monthly Marketing Review forum, promoting continuous improvement and meeting effectiveness
Craft Narratives: Support the VP in Marketing and Senior Marketing managers in creating compelling marketing performance narratives
Collaborate Effectively: Collaborate with Commercial Development, Finance, and C&P teams to facilitate the recurring cycle of planning processes. This includes roadmaps and resource allocation in alignment with agreed strategies
Optimize ROI: Take ownership of the Marketing Effectiveness ROMI process in Europe, leading a small team to operationalize and spot opportunities. Collaborate with Marketing experts to embed insights into the business
Performance Management: Be the SME on marketing performance, conducting regular reviews on a range of critical metrics and the balanced scorecard
Analyze Campaigns: Review and analyze the performance of multiple marketing campaigns and activities, including ROMI analytics and insights for key Convenience campaigns across Germany, UK, Spain, Poland, and brand campaigns
Financial Modeling: Support Marketing-led FMs with financial modeling and management timelines, seeking approval for initiatives
Qualifications:
Education: University degree – preferably a combination of marketing and financial education.
Experience: Strong background in Performance Management, Budget Management, Business Analytics, and marketing planning for material country and/or regional levels with multi-country complexity.
Skills: Fluent in English (verbal and written), with proficiency in one or more European languages being desirable. Expert in Excel and the ability to collaborate and influence at all levels locally, regionally, and globally and be comfortable with fast change and ambiguity
Join us on this exhilarating journey to reshape mobility and convenience in Europe. Be part of the inspiring change, where we push boundaries, and set the stage for a new era in marketing.
We celebrate diversity and inclusion and are committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment. Contact us via the link below to discuss any reasonable adjustments or accommodations you may need. Flexible working arrangements are also available.
Please send your CV in English as this is the global language here at bp.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.