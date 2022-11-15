The Marketing Programs Manager is accountable for the leadership of our fuels product slate for the US and customer growth strategy (EV). This is a high-profile marketing role, with responsibility for the marketing strategy, and ongoing management of all aspects of our gasoline, diesel, and new energy offers. This role will work with both local and global partners to ensure the US product slate and marketing approach addresses consumer and customer needs in the US. This position will be in our Chicago office with a flexible, hybrid schedule.
SPA for Execution of Customer Growth Strategy (EV, Fuels, New Energy Forms):
Elevate and Be responsible for the Voice of the customer:
Product Ownership:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!