Job summary

The Marketing Programs Manager is accountable for the leadership of our fuels product slate for the US and customer growth strategy (EV). This is a high-profile marketing role, with responsibility for the marketing strategy, and ongoing management of all aspects of our gasoline, diesel, and new energy offers. This role will work with both local and global partners to ensure the US product slate and marketing approach addresses consumer and customer needs in the US. This position will be in our Chicago office with a flexible, hybrid schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

SPA for Execution of Customer Growth Strategy (EV, Fuels, New Energy Forms):

Develop, own, and bring to market the b2b customer EV on-the-go offer by working in collaboration with our bp pulse team focused on our go-to-market channels inclusive of franchisees, branded marketer and direct-dealer channels with goals aligned to our CMD targets.

Single point accountable from the marketing team to lead the customer 2030 strategy inclusive of fuel, new forms of energy and customer offer propositions holistically across all channels

Enable the roadmap across marketing to enable the customer strategy and work in collaboration across the teams to bring the strategy to life/ enable growth

Elevate and Be responsible for the Voice of the customer:

Own the BPAMA mobility working committee - a forum of our customers that will work hand in hand with the development of EV and other energy strategies with regular cadence discussions and engagements.

Work in collaboration with our central marketing teams to provide routine customer driven insights and elevate the voice of the customer through forums and communications.

Lead the customer segmentation, life cycle analytics and customer journey work

Product Ownership:

Lead the relationship with our fuels technology team to work in collaboration with the team to bring new fuels claims to market alongside our core marketing communications, brand and experience teams.

Single point accountable for maintaining the existing fuels claims, assurance processes with AFP around our fuel guarantee and lead any fuel related incidents throughout the year in collaboration with the central marketing teams resources

Supervise and handle performance for owned products, including fostering of key vendor/partner/agency relationships, as needed.

Review in-year performance and present key insights around performance relative to the product plan and competitive/environmental context. Provide recommendations on actions to respond to competitive environment, as required.

Partner with various other bp team member businesses ensure appropriate enablement and execution of branded activities of owned products.

Provide input and support to sales team to support key customer renewals and growth opportunities as required.

Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s degree

MBA encouraged

Essential Experience

Strong experience in product management and/or category management

Must have demonstrated experience in leading product development, lifecycle management, & marketing of products/services as well as commercial and performance management of products & services.

Proven capability to translate consumer/customer insights into compelling consumer value proposition and marketing initiatives.

General understanding of electric vehicles and alternative fuels, i.e., hydrogen.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!