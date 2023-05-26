Marketing Promotions Effectiveness Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Grade HWorking with the Global Effectiveness Team contribute to the continuousdevelopment of the ROMI toolkit (including the ROMl Tool) and marketing effectiveness measurement framework by providing relevant EU insights and challengeWorking alongside the Global Effectiveness Team, drive the implementation of the Effectiveness Framework, ROMI toolkit (KPI’s, deep dives) and ROMI Tool within M&C EU PU taking responsibility for the ongoing management and providing feedback and enhancement ideas to the global teamBe an active contributor to the Marketing Effectiveness Network by sharing insights, analytical approaches and suggesting future enhancements as well as identifying best practise from other markets to adopt across BP.Ensure data integrity and processes are systematically met for inputs into marketing effectiveness models, dashboards and analysis in line with global standardsChampion the role of marketing effectiveness within M&C EU and facilitate and embed a measurement and effectiveness culture for marketing investments, working with the marketing team to frame the measurement approach and analyse and evaluate activity effectivenessBe the single point of contact between Marketing M&C EU and Global Effectiveness team.Support the marketing planning process within M&C EU by ensuring that effectiveness learnings are incorporated in the development of marketing plansWork with key stakeholders (operations, convenience, marketing and finance) to communicate and ensure understanding of marketing and promo effectiveness evaluations, determine plans to improve performance and monitor execution



Job Description:

Education

University degree is essential & a business qualification is desirable

Experience

Significant business experience in Marketing especially measuring and monitoring impact of initiatives

Strong influencing skills with necessary credibility to challenge and support engagements at a senior level and present compelling insights.

Experience in Retail is preferred.

Skills & Competencies

Required Marketing competencies:

Using Market Research Effectively

Translating Marketing Strategy into Marketing Plans

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Project Management

Additional Skills:

Numerical bias with excellent excel and analytical capabilities

Performance Monitoring



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.