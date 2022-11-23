Marketing, Retail Technology & Payment Procurement category advisor

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



bp is a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!



About the role



The Category Manager sits within the global Supply facing team responsible for three complex, interdependent, customer focused, growth enablers. Managing all spend across; Marketing, Retail Technology and Payments.



Fast paced developments in technologies, data and advanced analytics within these industries are bringing truly interconnected opportunities which can enable the future for our integrated energy company. This exciting role is part of this growing and dynamic business transformation.



The procurement category manager plays a meaningful role in realizing procurement’s objective to become a world-class function with bp, with leading capability in category management that delivers differential, value-adding category strategies. The role is part of a focused global team, responsible for designing and execution of the end-to-end category performance.



The primary focus of this role is to:

Identify and relationship manage our strategic , critical and partnership suppliers Through expertise in communications, customer experience and retail industries

Immerse yourself in the dynamic external landscape and identify the right fit opportunities for bp customer businesses, building on your marketing and loyalty knowledge

Bring and further develop an in depth understanding of the relevant industry changes and legislative landscapes to ensure risk protection and new customer experiences to provide competitive advantage and value delivery

Bring insights and transformation through building progressive category strategies, based on supply market expertise, current and future business needs

Analyse demand and supply market, identify risks, opportunities and pull in proven methodologies and market place

innovation

Secure business agreement for category strategy, support and resourcing for implementation and category compliance

Expert interface for several critical relationships in bp and with critical suppliers

Provide effective category guidance to enable effective sourcing and contracting

About you

Bachelor's degree, or equivalent professional experience or CIPS/ISM qualification.

Expertise / experience within the m arketing, communications, loyalty industr ies

Experience in influencing, strategy, category management and supplier management.

Experience in commercial negotiation, project management and market analysis

About the benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach