Marketing, Retail Technology & Payments Procurement Senior Advisor

Job summary

The marketing supply facing Global Manager role is a key part of the multifaceted global procurement team reporting directly to the Senior Manager Procurement, Marketing, Retail Technology and Payments.

Accountable for developing transformative procurement strategies, based on supply market expertise and intimate knowledge of current and future business needs, this role is core to leading the execution of priority transformation programs that materially impact effectiveness, efficiency, and other value outcomes.

The role is high-reaching and fast-paced with a focus on providing category mentorship and leadership. Working in close collaboration with in-region supply facing teams and the business leadership teams across bp Customers & Products.

You will be the relationship lead on strategic partnerships for sponsorships and loyalty partnership activities, while providing expert mentorship on all marketing services. Plan and supervise performance of procurement commitments in line with financial plans, risk, diversity, and sustainability.

Accountabilities:

Increase value of third party spend for the Marketing, communications and customer experience category in pursuit of building a best-in class effectiveness and efficiency from 3rd party relationships. This will be achieved through:

Leadership of developing strategies and mentorship in execution

Contribution to risk, value and success through sponsorship and partnership relationships

Management of performance and bringing challenge for optimisation

Adherence to the Procurement category management policy and the principles of the Finance Procurement operating model

Track and enable effective process of strategy recommendations by execution team

Build positive relationships with stakeholders, procurement business facing teams, sourcing and contracting

Coordinate effective supplier management for Strategic and Core suppliers for allocated categories/contracts

Manage special projects and other accountabilities per discretion of line manager

Observe bp Code of Conduct and role model Who We Are

Essential:

Ability to adapt and lead in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams.

Willingness to work through ambiguity and embrace challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach

Strong performance bias and a passion to build resilient, driven, and effective suppliers

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Effective problem solving and open thinking

Highly competent in communication and influencing

Strong commercial acumen and negotiation skills

Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally and personal impact to influence optimally with all levels of the organisation

Working in brand building, media, communications, insights, and other marketing disciplines

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.