Marketing, Retail Technology & Payments Procurement Senior Advisor

The marketing supply facing Global Manager role is a key part of the multifaceted global procurement team reporting directly to the Senior Manager Procurement, Marketing, Retail Technology and Payments.
Accountable for developing transformative procurement strategies, based on supply market expertise and intimate knowledge of current and future business needs, this role is core to leading the execution of priority transformation programs that materially impact effectiveness, efficiency, and other value outcomes.
The role is high-reaching and fast-paced with a focus on providing category mentorship and leadership. Working in close collaboration with in-region supply facing teams and the business leadership teams across bp Customers & Products.
You will be the relationship lead on strategic partnerships for sponsorships and loyalty partnership activities, while providing expert mentorship on all marketing services. Plan and supervise performance of procurement commitments in line with financial plans, risk, diversity, and sustainability.
Increase value of third party spend for the Marketing, communications and customer experience category in pursuit of building a best-in class effectiveness and efficiency from 3rd party relationships. This will be achieved through:
