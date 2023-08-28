Job summary

Grade J Responsible for assisting in the implementation of marketing and brand and communications programmes for the business and, specifically, using basic marketing knowledge and experience to support the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the Marketing team.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group, Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Marketing, Sales, and Strategy Early Career Program is an excellent platform to launch a career in a multi-faceted global business. The program features three one-year rotations combined with numerous learning and development opportunities. You will work with and learn from some of the most dedicated professionals in the Mobility and Convenience team. You will be part of a dynamic business and will work in an environment that is fast paced, yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills. You will receive support from managers, mentors, and peers throughout the program.You will have the chance to interact with a variety of people, understand a global business and add distinctive value to our group through your work.

You will be placed in rotations within Mobility & Convenience:

B2C & B2B Communications

Marketing Execution

Loyalty & Cards

Fuels Product Management

Offer Development

Customer & Consumer Insights

Branded Sales

Commercial Sales

Pricing & Optimization

Asset Management

Retail Operations

You may also have one rotation outside Mobility & Convenience in order to have a better breadth of understanding of our Customer & Products operations. Options may include:

Supply, Finance, and Strategy

Business Development.



This highly selective three-year rotational program is intended to jump-start your career by providing a strong foundation of communication, interpersonal and influencing skills, as well as robust analytical and problem-solving abilities. This development will give you the ability and reach to take initiative within the wider organization. You will be exposed to the overall bp Customer & Products (C&P) business and gain critical experience and knowledge in your chosen area of concentration. There is a facilitated placement in the organization upon completion and, based on performance, you may have the opportunity for early promotion within the program. Successful candidates will be expected to work in at least two locations during the program.

Locations for possible rotations in the program are Chicago (IL), Blaine (WA), La Palma (CA), and Louisville (KY).



Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

• Graduating in December 2023 through May 2024

• No sponsorship is available for this position

• Bachelor’s degree completed prior to starting





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.