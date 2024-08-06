Marketing Specialist- Bikes IWS

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India:

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We develop limitless success, offering employees a multifaceted learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Marketing Specialist IWS Bikes in Mumbai . More details below:

The role is accountable for leading and delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc.

Let me tell you about the role !

The purpose of the role is to establish and deploy a differentiated channel offer for Castrol in the independent bikes workshop space, using knowledge about customers, competitors, and trends in the lubricants market as well as adjacent categories, to drive channel volume, gross margin and market share delivery in line with our ambition.

What you will deliver !

Accountable for the delivery of volume, gross margin and market share targets for Independent Bikes workshop channel

Responsible for development of channel marketing plans in line with marketing strategy

Developing and implementing channel offers and promotions

Review efficiency of programs and implement actions to maximise return on investment.

Handle channel’ performance and yearly marketing spends (ASP and CAPEX)

Will also be responsible for leading projects and new offer development for the channel linked to business priority and ensure effective and timely delivery of the same.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) !

Education

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in Marketing is desirable

Experience

4+ proven years of experience in Sales and Marketing

Sales and channel management experience desirable

Experience of working with agencies

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces will be an advantage

Lubricants experience desirable but not crucial

Skills & Competencies

Generating Customer and Consumer Insights

Customer Value Proposition Development

Developing channel marketing plans

Performance Monitoring

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.