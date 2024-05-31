Marketing Specialist – Cars IWS

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



About Castrol India:

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a multifaceted learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Shopper Marketing Specialist in Mumbai. More details below:

Cars lubricants is a critical area of growth for the organization. With evolving market structure, winning in independent aftermarket cars workshop channel becomes imperative to our success.

The purpose of the role is to establish a differentiated channel offer for Castrol in the independent workshop space, using knowledge about customers, competitors, and trends in the lubricant market as well as adjacent categories, to drive brand volume, gross margin and market share delivery in line with our ambition.

What you will deliver !

Accountable for the delivery of volume, gross margin and market share targets for Independent Car workshop channel

Responsible for development of channel marketing plans in line with marketing strategy

Developing and implementing channel offers and promotions

Leading advocacy programs for the channel

Supervises regular reviews of effectiveness of programmes and advises changes to programmes to maximise efficiency and effectiveness.

Manage channels’ performance and the yearly marketing spends (ASP and CAPEX)

Will also be responsible for leading projects and new offer development for the channel linked to business priority and ensure effective and timely delivery of the same.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) !

Education

University degree in Sales and Marketing

Experience

5+ years of proven experience in Sales and Marketing

Sales and channel management experience desirable

Experience of working with agencies

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Lubricants experience desirable but not crucial

Skills & Proficiencies

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights: Expert

Developing channel marketing plans: Skilful

Design of Trade programs: Skilful

Customer Value Proposition Development: Skilful

Performance Monitoring: Expert

