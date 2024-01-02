Marketing Specialist - Fleets & IWS

Entity:Customers & Products
1. Accountable for the delivery of Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets for Independent Workshops - Commercial Vehicles
2. Leads timely development and deployment of channel marketing plans, including value proposition development for channel and fleets offer
3. Accountable for managing channel marketing spends and delivering ROI
4. Responsible for managing channel advocacy programs and other strategic projects on a need basis in the IWS channel in the automotive space
Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.