Customers & Products



Marketing Group



About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for Marketing Specialist - Fleets & IWS in Mumbai. More details below:The objective of this role is to create a well-defined strategy and road map for fleets and independent workshops, especially in the commercial vehicle space. This involves utilizing insights about customers, competitors, and trends in the lubricants market and related categories to achieve targets for volume, revenue, gross margin, and market share.



1. Accountable for the delivery of Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets for Independent Workshops - Commercial Vehicles

2. Leads timely development and deployment of channel marketing plans, including value proposition development for channel and fleets offer

3. Accountable for managing channel marketing spends and delivering ROI

4. Responsible for managing channel advocacy programs and other strategic projects on a need basis in the IWS channel in the automotive space



University degree in Marketing or related discipline

5+ years of experience in sales and marketing (B2B/ B2C)

Experience in developing channel marketing plans

Experience of managing marketing activation agencies

Experience of working in a matrix organization with experience of managing multiple stakeholders

Sales experience is desirable

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Market Understanding: Skilful

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights: Expert

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans: Expert

Performance Monitoring: Expert

Customer Value Proposition Development: Skillful

Communication skills and stakeholder management: Expert



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.