Marketing, Strategy & Sustainability Insights Manager

Aviation's winning proposition is to create value by delivering today’s and tomorrow’s energy leveraging our global aviation expertise and leading end-to-end supply capabilities. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play an important role in bp's net zero ambition. This role will support the marketing, strategy and sustainability team with key insights that support future strategic direction , development of customer offers, and business opportunities

The role is responsible for providing actionable market and customer insights to help address strategic questions. Monitors and understands impact of market conditions to find opportunities for growth, optimize, maintain competitive advantage or increase differentiation. Supports key decision making with analysis and modelling.

Responsible for supporting the MS&S team with consultative analytics and insights to support future strategic direction, scenarios analytics, development of customer offers, customer experience and business opportunities.

Supports the development of long-term planning assumptions and models that underpin the strategy.

Consolidates management information from external sources and wider bp to provide insights on market / industry. economics , competitor benchmarks.

Engages with stakeholders from wider bp to ensure alignment and best practice sharing.

Supports MS&S team with quantitative and qualitative inputs, analysis and modelling to understand business impact of initiatives.

Provides expertise and support to MS&S team – supports reporting, financial modelling, AtNs, EFMs and drives business efficiency on the way we manage and process information.

Analyzes information to help solve business problems or propose new growth / optimisation opportunities.

