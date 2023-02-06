.
Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
The Marketing & Communications advisor is a member of bp pulse’s Australian and New Zealand team, working closely with the bp Asia Pacific marketing team. They own the development and delivery of all bp pulse advertising campaigns, customer facing collateral, marketing activation, and site and retail environment design.
The purpose of the MarComms advisor, bp pulse role is to ensure that the bp pulse brand deeply connects with local customers, thereby increasing customer acquisition and retention. The role owns the annual calendar and budget allocation for pulse locally, ensuring there is a compelling plan encompassing marketing, experience and commercial offers.
The Opportunity