Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



The Marketing & Communications advisor is a member of bp pulse’s Australian and New Zealand team, working closely with the bp Asia Pacific marketing team. They own the development and delivery of all bp pulse advertising campaigns, customer facing collateral, marketing activation, and site and retail environment design.



The purpose of the MarComms advisor, bp pulse role is to ensure that the bp pulse brand deeply connects with local customers, thereby increasing customer acquisition and retention. The role owns the annual calendar and budget allocation for pulse locally, ensuring there is a compelling plan encompassing marketing, experience and commercial offers.



The Opportunity

Create and execute the marketing channel and campaign strategy (including offers) for pulse in ANZ, based on a deep understanding of customer needs and journeys, to drive sustainable value creation.

Partner with local fuel and convenience teams to ensure a joined-up approach to marketing

Partner with the global Customer Experience team to ensure activities align to the customer level goals, acting as the local voice for customer data in market. Ensure global reports of customer behaviors meet market needs, included detailed site by site reporting.

Accountable for growing the utilization of our network through promoting good customer behaviors and acquiring cost effective fleet leads.

Act as the authority on how consumers use existing and emerging channels (on and offline) to find EV charging solutions, defining, and continually reviewing the channel mix for pulse.

Research and stay up to date on the latest developments in marketing and customer behaviour

Develops various pricing models & structures for different customer segments across on-the-go & home charging

Works closely with global bp pulse teams to deliver best practice offers, insights, reporting and data to the local ANZ team

Develops strong working relationships with external partners and business stakeholders to deliver our product strategy and implementation plan

NZ and/or Australia local market knowledge and experience required

Self-motivated with strong project management skills and ability to manage multiple projects concurrently with strong attention to detail

Considerable experience working with advertising, media and other creative, experiential and PR agencies.

Insight-led, customer focused approach – understanding of research methodologies for consumer insight, and tracking, brand positioning, etc

Able to turn customer insight into compelling engagement and experiences that help build customer engagement over time

Creative flair and design passion. Attention to detail.

Positive personality and upbeat, can-do attitude

Strong analytical and data acumen to support data/customer lead decisions

Strong team player who engages constructively and collaboratively with business stakeholders and external agency partners

Solid understanding of the digital landscape.