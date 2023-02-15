Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a hands-on Marketing & Communication Director who is excited about connecting EV drivers to EV chargers. There is no established formula, customers are changing their habits at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.



You’ll be accountable for ensuring the brand proposition is successfully translated into a compelling marketing plan. Working closely with the markets as well as the Product team, you’ll be a creative, commercially minded marketer with a passion for using to data to make smarter decisions. You’ll be as comfortable briefing big content campaigns as producing snackable content on the fly, and you’ll know which lever to pull and why.



You’ll create and lead a rockstar team of content marketers who find the most innovative ways to connect with our customers, turning the charging market on its head. As Marketing & Communications Director you’ll be passionate about delivering the acquisition and retention goals and finding innovative ways to do this. You’ll be accountable for a sizeable content budget and be relentless at finding ways to get more bang for our back, using the latest Martech to produce content at scale to fuel our personalization goals. This role requires you to build up the team from scratch, with a real passion for test and learning – nothing is for certain in this nascent industry. You’ll build up an unrivalled understanding of the messages that matter to our EV customers.

Responsibilities:

Accountable for the pulse content budget, ensuring we get customer and digital-first creative content that delivers real commercial value.

Partner with markets and Product teams to understand the financial goals and annual calendar, translating this into content needs and a rigorous planning cycle.

Partner with Performance Marketing, CRM and Web teams to ensure we have the content necessary to fuel our commercial activities, taking on board feedback to optimize campaigns and messaging.

Create the governance processes around marketing & content planning and delivery, ensuring continued effectiveness.

Briefing all content including agency and Martech selection.

Build out the workflows, teams and planning cycles

Partner with wider stakeholders within BP as pulse showcases new ways of working and reaching customers.

Prior experience of running annual marketing calendars and budgets, demonstrating clear ROI and in-flight optimization.

Demonstrable track record of creating innovative and customer-centric through the line campaigns, preferably with global reach.

Strategic campaign development including lower funnel assets such as point of sale and commercial, generating compelling commercial offers.

Expert in campaign brief creation and eye for good creative

Hands on experience of running social channels across multiple platforms and content strategies.

Digitally native, able to ideate and create effective digital content strategies across multiple platforms.

Evidence of hands on ideation.

Experience working in a matrix and / or multi-market environment. Experience in North America and China an advantage.

Expertise in agency relationships, ensuring high quality briefs and feedback.

Data driven, tenacious in looking for ways to improve our messaging and creative for greater impact

Experience in leading teams and projects

Awareness of the new advances, trends and latest methodologies in the industry

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!