Job summary

Responsible for managing a team accountable and leading the marketing organization at an assigned region, using sounds technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and rigorous implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coaching and sharing of best practice.

Do you want to play an important part in our NetZero ambitions and work with an outstanding team of sustainable mobility enthusiasts?



Marketing and Communication Lead Spain - bp pulse

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.

bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.

You’ll be responsible for partnering with the markets to ensure there is a clear annual plan, that content is briefed in a timely and efficient way, and that assets are produced on time.

In this role You will:

· Create and execute the marketing channel and campaign strategy for pulse in Spain and Portugal, based on our understanding of customer needs and journeys, to drive sustainable value creation.

· Be accountable for growing the utilization of our network through promoting good customer behaviors (profitable acquisition and retention) and acquiring cost effective fleet leads.

· Act as the authority on how consumers use existing and emerging channels (on and offline) to find EV charging solutions, defining and continually reviewing the channel mix for pulse.

· Develop effective campaign strategy to drive key business objectives as needed using customer insights at the core to deliver strong ROI.

· Drive an integrated view of the customer across channels to inform marcomms strategy and decision making

· Guide channel execution teams with strategic direction, focused decision making and alignment across channels

· Research and stay up to date on the latest developments in marketing and customer behavior

· Lead the content briefing and governance process to ensure assets are developed on time, in budget, and are fit for purpose

· Ensure all assets follow a clear naming convention and are tagged appropriately

· Produce post campaign analysis and ensure insights are shared with relevant teams to drive commercial benefit.

· Partner with the global Customer Experience team to ensure activities align to the customer level goals, acting as the local voice for customer data in market.

· Partner with the global Digital Marketing Execution teams to ensure timely and accurate deployment of digital campaigns across performance marketing, CRM, websites and app.

· Be the key point of contact for Southern European Cluster SLT on the annual marketing plan and budget, ensuring all stakeholders are aligned to plans and spend.

What You will need to be successful:

· Demonstrable experience devising marketing channel and campaign solutions to customer problems.

· Strong project management as well as a track record of delivering projects in complex and ambiguous environments.

· Relevant experience of reporting and/or presenting high quality insights and business recommendations to influence senior stakeholders and workstreams

· Experience delivering the marcomms execution process

· Strong analytical and insight generation skills

· Excellent attention to detail and sound business judgement

· Creative thinker with good eye for high quality creative execution



· Fluent in English and Spanish