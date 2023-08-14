Job summary

This role will be responsible for the development and delivery of communication activities supporting the bp Plus (AU) and bp Fuelcard (NZ) GBS Sales and Fleet and Dealer teams via digital, print and media channels. This role requires a sound understanding of direct Marketing best practices, external market conditions, including competitor activity, to drive the feedback loop on targeted acquisition and offer, along with targeted marketing approaches. The role involves the identification of continuous improvement opportunities to drive effectiveness in how we engage and communicate to BP customers.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

This role will be responsible for the development and delivery of communication activities supporting the bp Plus (AU) and bp Fuelcard (NZ) GBS Sales and Fleet and Dealer teams via digital, print and media channels.This role requires a sound understanding of direct Marketing best practices, external market conditions, including competitor activity, to drive the feedback loop on targeted acquisition and offer, along with targeted marketing approaches.The role involves the identification of continuous improvement opportunities to drive effectiveness in how we engage and communicate to BP customers.



Job Description:

In Australia, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions.

The Marketing and Communications Advisor (ANZ B2B Communications Advisor & Lead Generator) will play a key role in executing our core communications strategy as well as supporting the Sales team with communications activity. The role will be responsible for the development and delivery of communications activities in Australia and New Zealand via digital, print and media channels.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Work together with the wider Sales and Marketing teams to support cross-sell and growth opportunities within portfolio.

• Maintain and grow our account portfolios through supporting the broader Sales team develop bespoke digital comms to maximise customer take up and retention.

• Be the SME in best and next practice in Marketing and Lead Generation whilst developing a deep understanding of BP products and key differentiators.

• Ensure a positive customer experience is a key focus and applied in every interaction.

• Recommend and drive continuous improvement strategies across function.

About You:

• Strong interpersonal skills and ability to deal with senior stakeholders.

• Proven experience in a comms execution (digital, print and phone)/similar role.

• Strong oral and written communication skills.

• Continuous improvement mindset.

• Understanding of prospecting and pipeline management.

• Can-do attitude.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program & great fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.