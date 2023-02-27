Martech Specialist (CRM Producer) ANZ

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops inventive ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a Martech Specialist to join our ANZ CRM team! In this role, you’ll be responsible for developing and delivering email and marketing automation programs, using your marketing automation knowledge to deliver activities across channels.





Key responsibilities:

Development of customer journeys and automation workflows across ANZ

Build and manage customer segment lists

Understand customer life-cycle behaviour outcomes to identify best tailored messaging and offers

Prepare performance reports for CRM initiatives and campaigns

Collaborate with local, global and external teams to ensure best practice customer journeys

Explore new campaign methods, test and learn initiatives to improve critical metrics

Tertiary qualification in Business, Marketing

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in CRM/Direct Marketing and Marketing Automation systems

Understanding of SQL, HTML or CCS

Hands-on experience building and implementing marketing automation programs

Experience in customer management including segmentation, acquisition and retention strategies

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!