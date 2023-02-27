Site traffic information and cookies

Martech Specialist (CRM Producer) ANZ

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145803BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops inventive ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for a Martech Specialist to join our ANZ CRM team! In this role, you’ll be responsible for developing and delivering email and marketing automation programs, using your marketing automation knowledge to deliver activities across channels.


Key responsibilities:

  • Development of customer journeys and automation workflows across ANZ
  • Build and manage customer segment lists
  • Understand customer life-cycle behaviour outcomes to identify best tailored messaging and offers
  • Prepare performance reports for CRM initiatives and campaigns
  • Collaborate with local, global and external teams to ensure best practice customer journeys
  • Explore new campaign methods, test and learn initiatives to improve critical metrics

About you:
  • Tertiary qualification in Business, Marketing
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in CRM/Direct Marketing and Marketing Automation systems
  • Understanding of SQL, HTML or CCS
  • Hands-on experience building and implementing marketing automation programs
  • Experience in customer management including segmentation, acquisition and retention strategies

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

