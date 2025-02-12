Mass Data Change Senior Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future.

We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Data Change/Update & Integration Project Delivery: Working closely with Data Change Senior Lead (H7)and Data Cleansing Manager (G8) to update accurate data for respective SAP attribute (for multiple SAP master Data domains: Finance, Supplier, Material Master Data) to gather missing information from agreed sources (State-holders: Finace, Procurement, Tax, Treasury etc ) as per timelines. Attribute examples: Payment method, address update, VAT registration, User responsible, person responsible, Cost center blocking etc

FDO Data change/Update methodology: In accordance with best practices, helping the internal core Data change team to prepare cleansing file and ensuring key field mapping in excel template for successful data change load into target systems.

Data update & Integration Technical Guidance: Knowledge of SAP with end-user experience to ensure familiarity with SAP terminologies and functionalities

Data Quality: Working with Data Quality team to understand current state of data quality and proposing to bring in improvements in existing Data Quality reports

Data Governance: Before any system changes are implemented, work closely with the Data Governance team to ensure changes are aligned with data governance requirements

Data Sourcing: Contribute to gather missing information data attributes from multiple sources (existing invoice copy, bank letter head, Duns & Bradstreet etc) with 100% accuracy

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

4+ years of experience in data related disciplines such as master Data Analyst, quality, and cleansing

Experience in delivering data cleansing/migration initiatives

Experience in manipulation of large data sets in tools such as Microsoft Excel.

Hands on experience on Mass change or creation of Master Data in SAP landscape

Experience of SAP native migration & cleansing tools, such as LSMW, MASS.MDG mass data load etc. Knowledge of Master Data Management in SAP MDG, SAP ECC and associated data structures

Work experience with internal cross functional Teams

Soft skills: Ready to take new challenges, Active listening and collaboration.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Understanding of Master Data domain

Proficient in Excel to maintain and gather information to prepare Data load files



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.