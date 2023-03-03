Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



Would you like to join our Legal team and help bp to reinvent energy?

Supporting the bp group strategy, bp Legal’ s purpose is to deliver work which fuels bp’ s ability to meet the world’s energy needs.

The Master Agreements Specialist will be responsible for helping minimize bp’s credit, legal and operational risk through the deliberate drafting and negotiation of physical and/or financial transactions trading agreements for the purchase and sale of crude oil, refined petroleum products and environmental credits.

Key accountabilities:

Create and maintain templates for master trading agreements based on BP’s current credit and legal policies

Maintain work–in-progress on the team’s shared drive, upload master agreements and other documents to BP’s database, input key provisions for each master agreement to ensure database is accurate and up-to-date, and run reports from the database as needed

Adhere to the Master Team’s processes, policies and “best practice” procedures in connection with the drafting, negotiation and management of master agreements and other documents

Interact and collaborate directly with the Front Office, Credit, Legal, Compliance, Financial Settlements, and Contract Specialists

Assist in the delivery of special projects to implement the creation, novation, modification, termination or assignment of agreements to align with strategic business changes

About you:

You are a licensed attorney in good standing in any U.S. state and, if applicable, willing and able to obtain a license under Illinois law for in-house counsel. It is essential that you demonstrate:

Proficiency working with legal language and adept at identifying and resolving key issues and gaps in agreements

The ability to understand and critically analyze clauses in agreements to ensure proper balance between creative problem solving and adequate risk protection

A commitment to excellence and to helping the business meet its objectives

Capable to work autonomously in a fast-paced environment that at times that may be under high-pressure

Strong communication and interpersonal skills and comfort interacting with personnel at various levels within bp

In addition, it would be helpful if you have: