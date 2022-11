Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Master Data Analyst is a key member of the Supply Chain responsible for Data Object setup & dynamic maintenance for a manufacturing site. Work with management to understand opportunities to enhance collection and statistical analysis of data to drive key manufacturing metrics associated with quality, efficiency, cost and continuous improvement.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for setup & dynamic maintenance of data objects including control cycles, labels database, scrap factors, routings, cycle times, run rates, reformulations, etc.

Analyses of production data to lead plant CI activities.

Reconciliation of invoicing and production variances.

Support analysis of supplier performance with local data.

Build BW reports as needed to enable significant analysis and summary of data for plant management.

Talk to other departments within the organization to guide development of appropriate statistical analysis of data, tools and metrics.

Statistical analysis, supervising and reporting business stability metrics and plant KPIs.

Balances and reconciles raw material and product inventory discrepancies and makes vital production posting adjustments to correct inventories.

Performs various Inventory Management duties and routine month end close activities as defined by procedures and business rules.

Investigate and determine the root cause for SAP posting errors.

Be responsible for and provide assurance of safe operations to ensure that we deliver on our promise that “Everyone goes home safely, every day - there is nothing more important that we do”

Responsible for giving to and sustaining the safety culture within the plant

Supports the local HSSE Coordinator to successfully and efficiently deliver and embed programs that support and ensure compliance with regulatory and GSC requirements.