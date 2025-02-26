Master Data Coordinator

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the role:

The Master Data Management Coordinator Lead will be responsible for ensuring Master Data team drives the accurate creation, implementation, and maintenance of master data. This position requires subject matter expertise in data management standard methodologies. Position will provide leadership and oversight for the Master Data team, including Material, Customer, and Vendor Master Data.

Position will be the subject matter expert on TA Forecast/Replenishment parameters, Responsible for analyzing, reviewing and making recommendations along with mass updates to the parameters to ensure accurate ordering at site level and will communicate these changes to the Master Data Management Specialist for ongoing maintenance.



What you will deliver :

• Provide clear and collaborative leadership to the Master Data team.

• Serve as the domain expert in discussions and/or for initiatives requiring Master Data content, policies, and processes.

• Develop, recommend, and maintain the policies, work processes, and process controls such that the data required to create and maintain Customer, Material, and Vendor Master data are delivered error-free.

• Ensure the gathering, analyzing, interpreting, verifying, entering, and communication of data between and among all functions is timely and accurate.

• Manage the Master Data teams’ interaction with a wide variety of personnel to resolve master data questions and issues.

• Lead the audit process to assure the accuracy and integrity of Master Data and initiate corrective actions as appropriate.

• Build and communicate metrics to gauge the health and quality of the enterprise data by proactively supervising data to identify improvements, recommendations, and solutions.

• Ensure Material Master team’s compliance of Travel Centers of America’s standards, policies, and business rules as it relates to the maintenance of data within all systems.

• Participate in industry work groups and attend webinars where subject matter is relevant.

• Serve as the domain expert in discussions or for initiatives requiring master data content, policies, and/or processes.

• SOX Compliance reporting as needed

• Other duties as vital in the effective performance of the role or as advised by the business’s customers

Experience and Qualifications:

• Proficient in Microsoft Office with moderate to advanced Excel skills.

• Ability to manage a multi-functional workflow on multiple projects simultaneously

• Good communication skills required, both verbal and written

• Good attention to detail with strong analytical and organizational skills

• Ability to take initiative, make independent decisions and work under tight deadlines

• Flexibility to work in a high-change environment and the willingness to help develop and implement Master Data policies and procedures

• High degree of integrity, a solid sense of self (both strengths and development needs) and desire to learn and grow every day

• Some travel may be required to support company initiatives.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Business is preferred

1 – 2 years of SAP Retail Master Data experience

You will work with :



The SAP Master Data Coordinator will work with several members of Merchandising Services including Category Management, Space Planning along with Finance and Operations teams to deliver valuable, actionable information to improve our output performance, ensure data accuracy and improve the overall performance of the business from a sales and inventory perspective.







Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



