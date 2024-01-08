This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support to a subsurface team, region or function, delivering information management operations and project delivery, and providing technical expertise and guidance in one or more specific data domains in support of delivery of the SIM and data domain strategy.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do. Our Finance business sits at the heart of almost all our business processes, internal reporting, and external reporting which enable that business purpose.

This role sits within the Finance Data Office (FDO) which supports the entire Finance organization at bp. This encompasses multiple functions including Global Business Services (GBS), Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC), Planning and Performance Management (PPM), Tax, Treasury, and Procurement.

The role of Master Data Management – Global Process Owner is a senior-level position within the FDO’s Data Management team. This is an important role, responsible for establishing and delivering the master data management strategy to centralise, standardize and control bp’s Finance master data. The MDM Global Process Owner is expected to partner with the wider data management stakeholders to ensure there is a single way to create, maintain and replicate data aligned to data definitions, standards, and policies. Leveraging deep MDM expertise, the MDM Global Process Owner will also act as a gatekeeper of all process or technology changes in the Finance master data management area, ensuring solutions adhere to MDM best practice and ensure common alignment with other business functions where applicable.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

MDM Strategy: Establish a strategy for data mastering of Finance master data at bp, based on principles of centralization, standardization, integration, and control. Drive the implementation of the strategy working with the wider data management team & business stakeholders.

MDM Advocacy: Partner and influence key stakeholders (up to SVP level) in Finance, I&E and across the wider bp group to ensure the MDM strategy is known and embedded in decision making.

Process Ownership: Set strategic direction, and provide ownership for all finance master data objects including (but not limited to) Profit Center, Cost Center, General Ledger, Chart of Accounts, Vendor Master, Customer Master, Material Master, Company Code Master, and multiple hierarchy structures. Engage with the data operations team to drive process understanding and execution strategy, including agreement on business process controls where automated technology solutions are not possible or appropriate.

MDM Process SME: Develop deep subject matter expertise in the key Finance master data processes, including creation, change and blocking of data. Work closely with data operations to ensure processes are being executed aligned to the MDM Strategy

MDM Policy Ownership: Engage with the Data Policy Manager to establish policies for data lifecycle (CRUD), data privacy, and data quality management and set processes to monitor compliance.

Data Governance Engagement: Work closely with the Data Governance team to determine data standards, policies and processes.

MDM expertise: Leverage deep MDM expertise to advise on best approach to data management topics, including data process, technology and programme delivery

Data structures and models: Possess deep understanding of SAP master data objects and data structures and play a key role in defining data standards/structures associated with them. Provide inputs in master data governance processes and tooling requirements.

Data quality management and data cleansing: Partner with the data quality lead to get data monitoring solution in place to measure the health of data and work with data owner/stewards to come up with the improvement plans including data cleansing projects. Influence the prioritization of data cleansing agenda working alongside the data cleansing lead to deliver maximum impact.

Collaboration and Communication: Champion the data agenda in bp by collaborating with finance stakeholders, technology teams, other program team, wider digital solutions and transformation team as well as other CDO teams.

Leadership and people management: Provide strategic vision to the wider team and coach the team member to achieve their full potential while also meeting the program objectives.



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

13+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as MDM, data governance, data quality and data cleansing

Expert knowledge of data mastering concepts around the standardization and control of master data, process ownership, data policies and controls

Expert knowledge of implementing master data management processes, policies and procedures in complex, multinational organizations

Deep knowledge of SAP MDG, ERP and associated data structures

Experience of driving large, multi-year transformational change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains

Leadership qualities to steer the team and provide vision and strategic direction

Ability to influence senior stakeholders and secure sponsorship/buy-in for data transformation agenda

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving, Team management, Stakeholder management

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Story telling

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies in data management and data analytics space.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Experience of bp data landscape and technology

Lean/Six Sigma process design

Business analysis & requirements elicitation

Solid understanding of analytics enablement

Performance management of business process through analytics

Experience in managing a multi-cultural, diverse and global team

In-depth understanding of wider procurement, finance, customer business processes

Proven experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and managing multiple priorities.



GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for talented, committed, and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape bp’s future. All roles in GBS offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.



About the Finance Data Office (FDO)

The newly created Finance Data Office (FDO) operates within GBS but with a remit across all parts of the global Finance function across bp, including the following primary pillars:

Accounting, Reporting, and Control (ARC)

Global Business Services (GBS)

Planning and Performance Management (PPM)

Procurement

Tax

Treasury

Our purpose is to put the right data, in the hands of the right people, at the right time and do this through:

Management of our data assets and integrations

Ownership and governance of the data quality agenda and data standards

Finance data strategy

Risk and control oversight of our data estate, including data privacy and identity and access management

Driving data policy

Providing analytics and insights services through our center of excellence

Furthermore, as bp embarks on its major ERP transformation journey, we are responsible for defining the data definitions and strategy for the new target platforms and enabling the transition journey therein.

As a multi-disciplinary team, we work collaboratively across our teams, partnering with other business teams, and are spread across our GBS locations.







Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.