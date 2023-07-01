Job summary

Master Data Management Specialist is a member of the Material Planning and Scheduling Team and responsible for all packs material planning activities in the plant; specifically, • Ensuring Data Accuracy on SAP and Fusion Tool • Ensuring that bill of materials are 100% correct and alternative BOM’s has a valid date and they are connected with correct Production Versions. • Contacting with Scheduling and RM Planning Coordinator for smooth and optimum formula and Project transition • Scope of Activity: Creating and updating BOM’s which are at Plant Coordinator in accordance with business and team goals Work station: Gemlik plant in Bursa. Your willingness to move or live in residential area of Bursa is welcomed.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Developing and executing the master data management strategy and roadmap in alignment with the organization's goals and objectives.

Identifying and assess data sources, ensuring data quality, accuracy, and completeness.

Collaborating with business stakeholders to define and document data governance policies, standards, and procedures for master data.

Providing requested information to the Sourcing stage owner to enable them to conduct a feasibility study to determine the appropriate source and stocking location(s) and dead stock advice for cancellations.

Coordinating the requested change at your plant including: Production scheduling / demand management Storage / Tankage Safety Stock Levels HSSE Transport and supply labelling Procurement

Updating your local ERP system with changes notified within Streamline.

Labelling all SKUs in accordance with the advice provided in the Label BoM.

Ensuring that all imports and local procurement is from the approved source identified for your plant in Fusion.

Advising Product Line Administration (PLA) when stock of a cancelled SKU is zero..

Understanding and applying processes and requirements established in BP's Operating Management System (OMS) for safe and reliable operations.

Coordinating SKU Management process for phase-in and out components by closely working with Technology department and optimize plans with stakeholders so as to minimize write-off stock value and tracking required actions with them.

by using SRM system and organize invoicing activity with GBS Finance Team. .

Managing or acting as project team member for Packs&RM&Scheduling related project activities.

Attending SWAT Meetings weekly and take related actions by using Kanban Board for New Product Implementations (NPI) and local projects such as localization and formulation changes.

Enforcing planning capabilities regularly with CI Mindset and improve Supplier resilience to prevent supplier related disruptions.

Education & Experience:

Preferably Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering.

Very good command in English both written and spoken.

At least 3 years of relevant work experience in planning side.

High level of HSSE and Quality culture and experience

Strong motivation, organizational and resource planning skills

Good interpersonal relations management and ability to influence, drive change.

Strong communication skills and ability to engage with all levels in the company and external parties.

Lubricants or similar industry experience is preferred.

Overall Supply Chain experience and understanding is a plus.

SAP / Capacity Planning and Scheduling Tools knowledge and experience

Project Management and change management.

Budget management



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

