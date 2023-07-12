Master Production Planner

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The MPS planners is responsible for managing the central production MPS (Master production schedule) planning of bulk and packaged finished goods, ensuring we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand while delivering our inventory targets.

Key Accountabilities

Create an achievable production plan for assigned site(s) over the next 24 months based on the forecast provided by Demand Planning.

Agree with the Plant Schedulers what should be scheduled for the following week based on the production plan, available production capacity, and available raw materials.

Track production variance to plan, and identify the causes for any deviations.

Ensure that all distribution related requirements are embedded into site plans, working closely with the replenishment team to resolve planning alerts (where we drop below safety stock or are unable to cover demand) across the distribution network. Identify the root cause and mitigate.

Create a balanced 13 week plan and work with the Mater Production Schedule (MPS) advisor to lead Rough Cut Capacity Planning for assigned (sites), ensuring that demand over the analyzed period can be managed on the assets, given demonstrated Overall Equipment Effectiveness and capacity

Highlights any risk to meeting demand in the short, mid and long term, given MPS handoff process and integration with raw material and plant scheduling teams

Work with the NPI (New Product Introduction) Planner to ensure that product lifecycle plans are reflected in the production plans, are completed to agreed timelines, and goals are met, such as managing the phase in and phase out of stocks.

Work with Master Data Administrators and Plant Schedulers to ensure production planning master data is accurate and reflects reality with regular reviews are in place to drive improvements.

Crucial Education and Experience

BS degree, preferably in business administration, supply chain, or logistics; Desired – APICS or CSCMP certification is preferable

Minimum 3 years of experience in supply/material planning or manufacturing

Skills & Competencies

Demonstrated experience with problem identification, data analysis, and process improvement

Demonstrated experience working with and/or leading cross-functional supply chain partners

SAP, Kinaxis Rapid Response or similar ERP system knowledge

Knowledge of ERP planning (DRP, MPS, MRP, NPI, Master Data, etc.);

Intermediate to sophisticated knowledge of Microsoft Excel and/or Power BI

High level of organization skills; Self-starter; able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.