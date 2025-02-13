Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Material Control Executive directly report to Material Control Advisor and manage logistics operations for RMs and bulk base oils, ensuring compliance with standards and efficient execution by operational teams for Lubricants Manufacturing. The incumbent ensures highest safety, quality, efficiency, and housekeeping is attained for logistic operations to meet all the requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Monitor daily logistics operations, including stock counts and tanker planning for Base Oils.

Assist in resolving logistics bottlenecks or production disruptions.

Supervise team members to ensure tasks are executed efficiently.

Ensure RM and bulk oil operations comply with BP’s HSSE and quality standards.

Assist Superior in closing audit-related action items.

Coordinate periodic stock-takes and ensure accuracy between system and physical counts.

Prepare preliminary stock reports and escalate discrepancies.

Support shipment coordination (with Freight forwarder, Shipping Agent, Surveyor, third party storage

and lab) and bridging for Base oil.

Manage overall Base Oil bridging activity

To ensure that the purchase of Base Oils is covered by Schedule C (Customs sales tax exemption)

Perform data entry in JDE system

To coordinate safety audit on third party storage.

To maintain cleanliness and tidiness of whole RMs area.

Ensure the compliance of the Operating Management System (OMS), Control of Work (COW), Compliance Management System (CMS) and Integrity Management (IM) are strictly adhered to and applies to all BP Employee and contractors working on site and covers all the work activities and operations that carry out on the site

Enforce quality control/safe working operation by enforcement of relevant procedure.

Ensures proper control of oil contamination on the ground and the effluent system in the plant through proper maintenance of oil separators and minimize discharge of waste oil from the plant.

Key Requirements:

Degree or equivalent in any field with 3 ~ 5 years of working experience, preferably from lubricants manufacturing environment or Diploma with more than 8 years of working experience, preferably from a large lubricants manufacturing environment.

Expert in JDE system, good knowledge in computer, especially Excel, Word & Power Point.

High adaptability and flexible to a rapidly changing process, Way of Working and technology.

Stock Management expertise, knowledge of stock-taking process, ability to calculate and monitor tank dips and base oil level accurately.

Possess good knowledge of the product portfolio.

Good knowledge in freight forwarding and custom clearance procedures.

Proficiency in overseeing daily raw material and additive logistic

Possess basic analytical skills.

Understand the requirements of HSE pertaining to field work.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.