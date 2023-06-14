Job summary

The Material Handler is efficient with handling and storing of materials for Whiting Refinery. Material Handler duties include receipt, storage, and shipment of various stocks, tools, and equipment in accordance with established procedures. Duties also include, but not limited to, operating equipment to move, load, unload, and stack and un-stack various bin, intermediate, bulk, hazardous stock and equipment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Responsibilities include driving a forklift

Lifting and lowering packages up to 50 lbs

Filling orders for Refinery personnel

Receiving & stocking materials

Logging issues in computer systems

Delivering materials to designated locations

Material Handler may be assigned throughout the refinery and/or off-site locations based on business needs.

About You:

High School Diploma or equivalent required.

A minimum of 1 year of verifiable material handling experience

A valid driver’s license

The ability to drive and operate a forklift.

Basic computer skills.

The ability to utilize automated equipment and systems such as computer terminals, bar code wands, and laser scanning equipment to read, store, and query, route, and track data.

The ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Preferred Qualifications:

SAP knowledge

Basic CDL

Self motivation

Attention to detail

Ability to multi-task on daily basis

Good interpersonal skills.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.