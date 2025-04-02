Entity:Production & Operations
As Material Handler you will need to be efficient with handling and storing materials for Whiting Refinery. Your duties will include receipt, storage, and shipment of various stocks, tools, and equipment in accordance with established procedures. This will also include, but not limited to, operating equipment to move, load, unload, and stack and un-stack various bin, intermediate, bulk, hazardous stock and equipment.
Responsibilities include driving a forklift
Lifting and lowering packages up to 50 lbs
Filling orders for Refinery personnel
Receiving & stocking materials
Logging issues in computer systems
Delivering materials to designated locations throughout the Refinery and/or off-site locations based on business needs.
High School Diploma or equivalent required.
A minimum of 1 year of verifiable material handling experience
A valid driver’s license
Drive and operate a forklift.
Basic computer skills.
Use automated equipment and systems such as computer terminals, bar code wands, and laser scanning equipment to read, store, and query, route, and track data.
The ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.
Ability to acquire a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) Card if required by local operations.
SAP knowledge
Self motivation
Attention to detail
Ability to multi-task on daily basis
Good interpersonal skills.
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
