Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As Material Handler you will need to be efficient with handling and storing materials for Whiting Refinery. Your duties will include receipt, storage, and shipment of various stocks, tools, and equipment in accordance with established procedures. This will also include, but not limited to, operating equipment to move, load, unload, and stack and un-stack various bin, intermediate, bulk, hazardous stock and equipment.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsibilities include driving a forklift

Lifting and lowering packages up to 50 lbs

Filling orders for Refinery personnel

Receiving & stocking materials

Logging issues in computer systems

Delivering materials to designated locations throughout the Refinery and/or off-site locations based on business needs.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent required.

A minimum of 1 year of verifiable material handling experience

A valid driver’s license

Drive and operate a forklift.

Basic computer skills.

Use automated equipment and systems such as computer terminals, bar code wands, and laser scanning equipment to read, store, and query, route, and track data.

The ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to acquire a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) Card if required by local operations.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

SAP knowledge

Self motivation

Attention to detail

Ability to multi-task on daily basis

Good interpersonal skills.

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



