Material Management Team Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Who We Are

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, improves its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a world-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of bp, a global industry leader, we champion a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis

This role reports to the Head of Procurement and is the Team Lead for our Materials Management Group. bpx has three main owned and operated warehouses in Orla, TX; George West, TX; and Shreveport, LA. In addition to these owned and operated warehouses, we have unmanned laydown yards and materials at third party yards. The Materials Management team is responsible for all financial inventory and usable operational stock. The team is a distributed team so strong remote managerial skills including performance management are required. Up to 25% travel on a monthly basis is required to connect with the ongoing operations of the warehouses in each of our basins as well as key field leadership in each of the assets. Understanding of materials management, material replenishment strategies, lead times, and critical spares is required.



Key Accountabilities

Understanding and experience with COPAS accounting treatment of materials including controllable vs. non-controllable, condition codes, disposal accounting, and value add accounting.

Work with direct reports to ensure consistent procurement, inventory management, warehousing delivery, and disposal processes are in place and properly administered in compliance with all regulations and policies.

Work with internal stakeholders on demand planning to determine appropriate stocking levels based on activity level and inventory turn rates.

Develop and facilitate collaborative working relationships with internal customers and the supply base through communications and timely reporting of changes in critical business matters. Provide internal customers and management regular updates on key performance metrics and status of process improvement initiatives.

Responsible for overseeing and managing unmanned laydown yards and conducting annual inventory counts.

Review MRP settings to ensure appropriate levels of stock without tying up working capital.

Understand changing market dynamics including lead time variances and pricing impacts to the materials space.

Ensure operational alignment core supply providers including establishment of KPIs for on time delivery, delivery accuracy, and others as mutually defined.

Define and coordinate a consigned inventory policy to ensure part availability without impact to working capital.

Processing of key transactions in SAP including approving of Purchase Requisitions, processing of Goods Receipts, investigation of Good Receipt imbalances, inventory cycle counts, and write off of obsolete inventory required.

Establish and communicate clear performance expectations in alignment with stated procedures, policies, control processes, and strategy. Monitor performance against expectations for each of the three Material Management Specialists.

Identify, develop, implement, and monitor opportunities for process improvement and value creation initiatives including key technology enablement measures.

Coordinate with Sourcing Managers and Material Buyers to ensure compliance with sourcing strategies and procurement guidelines.

Implement and monitor skills development programs to ensure that supply chain operations personnel are developing skills required to effectively execute their responsibilities.

Ensure compliance with all internal controls for Sarbanes Oxley reporting.

Understand and align with labor rights and modern slavery policies and ensure compliance with applicable policies and procedures related to material procurement and vendor sourcing.

Quarterly inventory account reconciliation and inventory aging reports to be completed and reviewed by PSCM Head

Supporting annual ad valorem tax reporting for inventory on hand at our yards.

Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda with internal stakeholders, and to negotiate with suppliers at Account Representative/Manager level

Proven track record to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across interpersonal boundaries and levels within BPX and with suppliers.

Solid understanding of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, PowerBI.

Education

• Bachelor degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Engineering/technical field or equivalent.

High school diploma with 8 years of additional relevant experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.

Crucial Experience



• Ten to fifteen years of relevant Procurement and Supply Chain experience supporting strategic sourcing or materials management.

Salary

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $142,000-185,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.