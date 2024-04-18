Material Management Team Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
Who We Are
bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, improves its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a world-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of bp, a global industry leader, we champion a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.
Role Synopsis
This role reports to the Head of Procurement and is the Team Lead for our Materials Management Group. bpx has three main owned and operated warehouses in Orla, TX; George West, TX; and Shreveport, LA. In addition to these owned and operated warehouses, we have unmanned laydown yards and materials at third party yards. The Materials Management team is responsible for all financial inventory and usable operational stock. The team is a distributed team so strong remote managerial skills including performance management are required. Up to 25% travel on a monthly basis is required to connect with the ongoing operations of the warehouses in each of our basins as well as key field leadership in each of the assets. Understanding of materials management, material replenishment strategies, lead times, and critical spares is required.
• Bachelor degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Engineering/technical field or equivalent.
Crucial Experience
• Ten to fifteen years of relevant Procurement and Supply Chain experience supporting strategic sourcing or materials management.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $142,000-185,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing
